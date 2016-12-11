Tanzanians shouldn’t slip in human rights

Tanzania joined the rest of the world in observing Human Rights Day yesterday. It was marked a day after Tanganyika, which merged with Zanzibar to form Tanzania, celebrated its 55th Independence Anniversary. It was also observed one month short of Zanzibar’s 53th year since the sultanate oligarchy was overthrown. So, our country is supposed to have made phenomenal progress in human rights. But has it done so?

Human Rights Day is commemorated every year on December 10, the day on which, in 1948, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Tanzania has enacted some pieces of legislation and has ratified some international treaties to protect human rights, but much should be done.

A good human rights record is linked to civilisation.Mwalimu Nyerere aptly said freedom – an element of human rights – is inextricably linked to human development and discipline. Indeed the impact of freedom for national and individual development cannot be gainsaid.

Sadly live broadcasts of Parliamentary debates have been banned to the chagrin of the majority of Tanzanians, according to a Twaweza survey, which showed nearly 80 per cent of the respondents opposed the government decision. Public political rallies have been outlawed. Draconian laws have been enacted, drawing international opprobrium.

The Cyber Crimes Act, 2015 contains overly vague provisions, which purport to criminalise the sharing of “false or misleading” information online. A number of people have been charged with defaming prominent government officials.

The Statistics Act, 2015 has criminalised and introduced disproportionate custodial sentences for the publication of “false or misleading” statistics.

Making news collection arduous

The Access to Information Act, 2016 makes news gathering extremely difficult. For instance, the legislation stipulates that a request for access to information shall be made in a prescribed form and addressed to the information holder.

The information holder may defer the provision of access to information until the happening of a particular event, where it is “reasonable to do so in the public interest or having regard to normal and proper administrative practices”.

The information holder may charge fees for covering actual costs for producing the information.The Media Services Act 2016 hamstrings the press. A government-appointed board will accredit and issue press cards to journalists. It has powers to suspend or expunge them from the roll of media practitioners.

The law gives heavy penalties and jail sentences to publication of false statements, rumour or seditious material. The government may seize any equipment found therein which appears to be used or had been used for such purpose.

Mob justice, female genital mutilation and killings of albinos, child marriage, suspected wizards or witches are still a blot on Tanzania.