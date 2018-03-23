In recent weeks, the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) has been conducting training courses on taxation for taxpayers, particularly owners of small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs).

This is a crucial step forward. Entrepreneurs need to be empowered through the right knowledge – and enough of it. The results will be seen soon enough not only in improved efficiency in running and otherwise managing businesses, but also in compliance regarding taxation and related frameworks, including labour laws.

Acting in support of this effort, the Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) recently organised a training session for SMEs based in Dar es Salaam, the nation’s commercial capital and regional hub. The daylong workshop covered such areas as taxation and labour laws, as well as best practices in business operations.

Such initiatives need to be maintained and constantly improved upon. Indeed, there should be more of these training programs that are designed with a view to enabling and empowering Tanzanians who are struggling to find ways and means of earning income to succeed, particularly through self-employment.

It is also general knowledge that there is no easy beginning in the entrepreneurship stakes. A goodly number of firms which are established – and which innocently enough open up for business – are just as soon closed after a relatively short time of struggling to stay afloat.

More often than not, the leading cause of this failure is a lack of the correct and sufficient training that is so crucial to success in business.

In this regard, it is also important that the taxman identifies such amateurs at business and grooms them so that they are encouraged, empowered and enabled to continue with their dream. Indeed, they can learn from their start-up mistakes and later contribute to the economy more meaningfully.

Nobody should be left out or behind in the empowerment stakes if we are to build a more vibrant, sustainable economy.