The age of e-life is here with us

By Saumu Jumanne Saumu.j@gmail.com

That technology is changing Africa and the world in general is in no doubt. About 50 years ago, if one would have predicted that more than half Tanzanians will posses some kind of telephony, that person would have been called a false prophet. Yet, by the end of 2016 there were about 40.17 million mobile phones subscriptions, according to Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA).

The mobile phone revolution and the “internet of things” has profoundly changed the way we operate. Simple, subtle technological changes or innovation with profound effects are happening too fast.

Today, we hear of things like the death of the password. Technology predictions indicate that banks, phone companies, etc will continue to introduce biometric authentication to replace passwords. Take for example the automated teller machines (ATMs) we use to withdraw cash from banks.

The ATMs where one uses passwords are now old fashioned. Some banks in Japan, China, Brazil and India have introduced biometric ATMs. The machine uses biometric to identify customers and then they can withdraw their cash.

Japan is said to lead the pack with widely deployed biometrics-enabled ATMs, where customers withdraw currency after a successful fingerprint or finger vein scan. Here the need for password is eliminated.

In the internet of things (IoT), more gadgets - the car, TV and other home and work devices, etc are being configured for internet connection to share data. In Tanzania, we may not have reached there, but there are profound changes taking place.

For example, the days when a Tanzanian passport could be forged are over. With the introduction of new electronic passports, it is virtually impossible to travel with a passport that is not your own, or introduce force data into it.

The document contains a biometric identifier, where every single individual in the whole world has unique features- eg fingerprints, retina and iris patterns, among others.

Long time ago, illegal immigrants from Africa to developed country, after setting foot in those distant lands, they would burn their passport and any document that could identify them. When caught by immigration officials there was nowhere they could be deported back to…..

This cannot happen anymore. The moment you enter into a foreign country, all your biometric details are collected at the entry points. If you are supposed to stay for a month, the computer will automatically show you have overstayed. In essence, illegal immigration will become less and less as more countries in the world adopt e-passports.

Tanzania’s adoption of e-passports is a step in the right direction. We join the rest of the world where since the late 1990’s many countries have adopted the technology.

Also considering that our national identity cards are also based on biometrics authentication, it means the government will have accurate information about the citizens, which is very vital for developmental planning.

A desktop literature review indicates that biometric authentication has been solving a number of problems for financial services providers. The authentication is able to reduce fraud in customers’ identification and in authorizing financial transactions. A few banks in Tanzania already have adopted it. Mobile phone companies are also about to adopt biometrics. Soon it will be impossible for fraudsters to register simcards using fake names.

Again, we should just take note that the use of technology- GPS, biometrics, facial recognition and so on, for good or bad, will become a way of life. It’s upon the government and business to see how to take advantage and use it for developmental purposes. Soon hospitals, insurance companies among others will have little choice but to adopt biometrics, if we look at the global trends. Viva technology!