By Dr K .S.Gupta

Twelve-year-old Sham had come all the way from Tanga. As the dental surgeon (DS) lifted the mouth mirror and the probe to carry out the examination, Sham’s mother cautioned the DS: “My son had been to a dentist in Tanga. He was prescribed an analgesic for the intense pain around his upper front tooth on the right side”.

Sham had in the mean time cupped the jaw with his left hand. He was fearful. The DS said, “Young man, Just take it easy. You must allow me access to your mouth. Please remove your hand”. Sham looked up pleadingly at his mother merely to suggest that he was finding all this a tough going.

The DS said, “Is the area which your mum pointed out to me tender?” Sham: “I can hardly touch it with my finger.” He pointed to the canine. The DS took hold of another mouth mirror which was inserted between the sulcus and his upper posterior teeth. The second mirror was placed gently on the palatal side, care being taken that the patient would not have a retching sensation. Precaution with regard to use of force on the upper canine was observed.

A check up ensued. None of Sham’s teeth had caries. There was no evidence of ulcers or remnants of milk teeth. All teeth in the mouth were permanent. The second molar, upper and lower, left and right were in their early stages of eruption. Upon palpating these areas there was no discomfort felt. Sham was still very much disturbed. He involuntarily lifted his right hand to prevent the DS from carrying out his routine clinical work. His mother came to the rescue of DS restraining her son by holding his hanDS.

Two clinical findings of substance surfaced. The upper right permanent canine was surrounded by a stretched layer of mucosa or gum tissue. The canine could be seen but its further downward descent was blocked up by the fibrous band of gums around it. Upon a slight touch Sham recoiled and straightened up along the backrest of the dental chair.

There had been considerable inflammation around the canine. The second conspicuous feature was the presence of flaky white deposits lined along the external surfaces of upper second premolar, first molar and second molar.

Upon feeling the chalky layer with the index finger of the glove a rough prickly surface was detected. Even the gum margins of these teeth were covered.

The DS delivered his ‘edict’ to the patient. “In view of the gnarling pain associated with the erupting canine which is obstructed you have been chewing and eating on the left side. This must have been going on for more than a month. While the functioning side is bereft of any coating of calculi around the teeth and gums on the left side the particles of food continued being deposited around the right side. The soft plaque, to begin with, changed to tartar formation. Since you will not be able to eat on the right it would of utmost importance to treat the inflammation around the canine”.

The patient was presented a seven-day course of ampiclox with vitamin B complex and a painkiller. He was told to come back for a follow-up. Once the inflammation subsided an incision was made around the tip of the mucosa covering the canine. A small artery forceps was inserted and it was introduced circumferentially to separate the canine from the gums. The canine could be seen clearly.

Fortunately the canine was at its normal angle. There was no indication of the canine being impacted. Gentian violet was painted around the incised mucosa. Sham was told to rinse with a hot saline mouthwash. He was instructed to keep the hot saline suspended in the mouth for fifteen seconds and finish the exercise of completing a tumbler twice a day. With the obtrusive flap clipped off the canine gradually erupted to align with the rest of the teeth. The tenderness around the canine disappeared in about six days.

Subsequently scaling of the ‘flaky segment’ was carried out. All the white particled deposition was removed. This was followed by polishing the area with a small brush mounted on a slow-speed handpiece. A mint-flavoured prophylaxis paste was used to clear and smoothen the buccal surfaces of the affected teeth. A week later Sham and his mother left for Tanga. Dar es Salaam had provided both of them a much needed respite and restitution.

Just because one operates a dental clinic does not mean it has to be all business. A dentist’s office had the following message inscribed on one of its walls in bold letters: BE TRUE TO YOUR TEETH OR THEY WILL BE FALSE TO YOU.