The death of Winnie Mandela and the rise of ‘the machines’

By Charles Onyango

South African anti-apartheid activist and politician Winnie Madikizela-Mandela died on Monday.

Also ex-wife of Nelson Mandela, she was 81. In the outpouring of emotion that followed, a significant fact was not properly reckoned with. Madikizela-Mandela’s passing was another page closed the “historical” anti-apartheid heroes. It has been underway over the last 25 years, beginning perhaps with the death of Walter Sisulu in 1993.

Indeed, President Cyril Ramaphosa, who took over after the scandalous Jacob Zuma was voted out by the ruling African National Congress (ANC) in February, though an anti-apartheid activist, was not a frontline politician like Madikizela-Mandela, former president Thabo Mbeki, Zuma, or Nelson Mandela. He was a powerful trade union leader.

This transition has been eventful all over the continent. This year so far, it’s not only Ramaphosa who has become president.

On Saturday, Ian Khama, the president of that almost annoyingly rich, non-corrupt, and nearly-always democratic Botswana, stepped down 18 months ahead of the election. Africa’s strongmen must be wondering what strange food he ate, and they can’t blame his wife this time because he is a bachelor.

His vice president, 55-year-old Mokgweetsi Masisi, was sworn in as the new president. Khama is 65, not biologically a young man, but a toddler in old school African politics. Consider, for example, Cameroon’s dictator President Denis Sassou Nguesso who has been president of the country for 34 years, first from 1979 to 1992, and then on a comeback from 1997 to date.

Officially Biya is 85. When he took power in 1979, Ian Khama’s father Sir Seretse Khama was still president, and Botswana had only become independent 13 years earlier. Young Khama was just turning 26.

Two presidents before him, and now he too having served two terms each, and still Biya is in charge.

Two days after Masisi took over, in Addis Ababa, Abiy Ahmed, was sworn in as Ethiopia’s new prime minister, following the unprecedented resignation of Hailemariam Desalegn.

Abiy is 41. And, in what might be a fruitful break for Ethiopia, the first from the long-oppressed but majority Oromo community.

Mark you, when Desalegn took over in 2012 after the death of Meles Zenawi, he was 46.

Generally, young leaders in Africa have come to power as guerrilla leaders, or succeeded their fathers who were military dictator or monarchs. Until Abiy, DR Congo’s Joseph Kabila was Africa’s youngest incumbent leader at 46. When he took power in 2001 after the assassination of guerilla leader father he was 29.

Swaziland’s king Mswati is 49, and has been monarch for donkey’s years having taken over from his father when he was a baby prince. Lesotho’s Letsie III is 54 and is a king too.

Togo’s Faure Gnassingbe is 50, but took over from his father, the fearsome dictator Eyadema Gnassingbe, who tormented the country for 39 years before his demise in 2005.

Burundi’s Pierre Nkurunziza, is 54, having come to power in 2005 as a guerilla chief. Now that he is determined to be president, if he chooses to emulate Biya, he could still be around in 2050 and beyond.

Therefore, if we discount the independence period when many young nationalists became presidents of their countries, in 2013 President Uhuru Kenyatta became one of the youngest leaders on the continent through a democratic election, at 52. He was only beaten by Senegal’s Macky Sall, who had been elected a year earlier at 51.

Clearly, though we have the older generation clinging on in a few places, that pool from which they originated is fast drying up. It’s not really so much about age, as how it changes governance sensibilities.

Though we are seeing younger leaders, they are more boring and less colourful than the old guys.

Desalegn was dour compared to Meles, and Abiy has been described in equally machine-like terms as “an effective orator and reformer”.

In similar tone, a South African newspaper described Masisi as “earnest, highly educated, elitist and remote”.

After many fits and starts, Africa might this time finally have entered the age of the “technocratic leaders”, who were much beloved by the late Calestous Juma.

We suspect African television and photographers might miss the polygamy drama, and traditional dance in bare torso and leopard skin of the Zumas.