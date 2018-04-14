INNER LIGHT: The magic words in our relationships: I’m sorry

By Honorina Mashingia

It takes tremendous courage to utter the words “I was wrong, and so I am sorry”. Yes! Who doesn’t want to be all of that?

So often in business, for example, we deal with people who believe that admitting they were wrong would show they are weak or incompetent.

The bad side of that belief/attitude is especially when it is held by people in positions of power or authority. The leader may still want to defend their poor choices, even when they themselves have come to recognise they were wrong.

This kind of managers end up placing false accusations on others in order to prove that they were right. They point fingers and say that someone else didn’t execute as they should have and that is the reason things went wrong. In their minds they see this as a way to save face, or prove they are deserving of their power, or retain respect for their intelligence. Sadly, they don’t accomplish any of those things. In fact, they accomplish the exact opposite.

I don’t know exactly why so many in the world carry that false belief that admitting their mistakes makes them weak, but I can tell you how you can learn to recognise that the opposite is true. I honestly believe that if we want to be successful in both business and social life, we have to be willing to set aside our pride, our fears, and our insecurities, and really come to recognise that to be a true leader that is deserving of their position of authority, we must earn, not demand the respect of our coworkers. The journey towards earning our respect begins the moment we recognise our mistakes and have the integrity and courage to utter the words, “I was wrong, and I am sorry.”

We all make mistakes. Nobody is perfect. So why is apologising so difficult to do? Most of us like to be the recipient of a heartfelt apology, but giving is different from receiving, isn’t it?

Sometimes it’s the fear of rejection that makes an apology so hard to say. The prospect of getting a cold shoulder, not being forgiven or losing a friend can understandably be unsettling, especially when it comes from someone you still love, care about and want to maintain a relationship with. Sometimes people feel that initiating an apology is a sign of weakness.

Apologising can make some people feel vulnerable, or feel like they are in danger of losing their power and status. Others simply equate saying “I’m sorry” with admitting they’re inadequate or incompetent, which makes admitting mistakes so much harder to do. Some people find saying they’re sorry humiliating. Perhaps they were criticised harshly by parents or other important people while growing up, and as a result avoid admitting mistakes because of the horrible feelings it brings up.

Some people prefer to stay in denial. Their logic goes something like this: If you don’t admit you’ve done anything wrong, then it’s almost like not doing anything wrong at all. If there is no admission of fault, then there is no need to take responsibility. If it were only that easy! Some view giving an apology in very black-and-white terms. Giving an apology is like being the “loser” and the person receiving the apology is the “winner.”

Apologies aren’t supposed to be easy. They are supposed to be soul-baring. That’s why, when done right, they are so powerful and rehabilitative. It’s hard to admit that we’ve hurt someone’s feelings or caused someone pain, whether it’s intentional or not. It’s also hard to see ourselves in a less-than-positive light. It requires taking off the blinders we wear and facing our flaws.