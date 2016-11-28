By Ndimara Tegambagwe ntegambwage@tz.nationmedia.com

There is a soft, four-month-old order at The Citizen purposely made to supplement the newspaper’s house rules. It is about the use of the map of Tanzania.

It is now known to every head of section in the editorial that whoever wants to use the map of Tanzania, on any page of the daily, should first consult the managing editor “for clearance.”

Why? This is because most maps are “bad” as they do not conform to the government’ position that the border between Tanzania and Malawi in Lake Nyasa “is the line running through the median of the lake…”

The Department of Information (Maelezo) of the Ministry of Information, Culture, Sports and Arts has had the managing editor summoned twice this year on the same issue.

The managing editor told me, on coming back from his last meeting with officials at Maelezo, that he was told that was the last time he was being warned for using a “wrong map; next time, action will be taken.”

The bad and wrong map of Tanzania is a product of “bad and wrong act” by German and British colonialists – to agree on the map that shows that the whole of Lake Nyasa belongs to Malawi.

That was in 1890 through what is referred to as the Heligoland Agreement.

That suggested that Tanganyika (now Tanzania) had no claim on Lake Nyasa; that communities on shores and beyond had immediately been barred, except by permission, from enjoying their rightful natural heritage.

It suggested too that, waters of the lake, continually eating on the land of Tanzania, would extend the border right into the interior of Tanzania and claim as much land as the lake water could swallow (!).

This incongruity was rectified 32 years later (1922) by the British who were then ruling both Malawi (colony) and Tanganyika (UN electorate). The border was brought to the midline of the lake and that act was hailed as “perfect, logical and legal step.”

In 1982 the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea spelt out that international borders be erected in the “middle of the water bodies encountered on their courses.”

However, the British have been accused of shifting ground like they did in 1956; going back to the Heligoland Agreement in order to support the Rhodesian Confederation Commission.

But Tanzania has stood by its January 3, 1967 statement that it has “no claim over the waters of Lake Nyasa beyond the line running through the median of the lake…”

At some point it looked like there would be physical confrontation between Tanzania and Malawi with President Kamuzu Banda pressing for 100 per cent ownership of the lake.

It was Mwalimu Nyerere who said in September 1968 that President Kamuzu Banda was “insane” for claiming 100 per cent of Lake Nyasa and that the “insanity of the claim is proved by the fact that the eastern shore is constantly mobile”.

But all said, where are the maps of Tanzania which show the border line in the middle of the lake?

Without the slightest desire to defend The Citizen, maps with a line through the median of the lake are hard to find; and are hardly applied.

All five Standard VII pupils; all seven Form IV students at various schools in Dar es Salaam; all three graduates and all six journalists from different media houses I asked to draw the map of Tanzania, had the border to the east “where the eastern shore is constantly mobile.”

Why is this? Here are the answers: “It is the way we were taught. That is how all maps are even in public offices and on stalls.”