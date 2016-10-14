The onus is on us to uphold mwalimu nyerere’s ideals

As we mark the 17th anniversary of Mwalimu Julius Nyerere’s death today, memories of the towering political giant remain fresh. Mwalimu belongs to an exclusive league of history makers whose ideas, however controversial some of them may have been, generate much interest.

Whenever snapshots from Mwalimu’ speeches are revisited on local television channel or radio, quite many people divert their attention from whatever else they are doing, to listen to what are generally acknowledged as great words of wisdom.

On the political scene, especially, references to what he said and did, the policies and programmes he initiated, and the decisions he made, are irresistible, if not inevitable.

Somewhat paradoxically, the very Mwalimu who reigned as Head of State for a good 24 years under the monopolistic single-party system, was instrumental in engineering the re-introduction of multi-party politics in the mid-1990s, against stiff opposition from “party supremacy” adherents. Paradoxically, still, the Nyerere factor crops up periodically, such as during fierce electoral battles, and successive leaders are usually assessed on the basis of how they fared in comparison to Tanzania’s founder president.

On a topical note, the coincidence of the 17th Mwalimu Nyerere Day with the climax of this year’s Uhuru Torch Race, provides Tanzanians with an opportunity to revisit trends like selfishness, cheating, thieving and other forms of unpatriotic conduct that the Founding Father of the Nation abhorred.

President Magufuli has cancelled trips by officials including regional commissioners, who had been invited to Bariadi in Simiyu Region, the venue of the Uhuru Torch Race climax celebrations.

Decision not surprising

The decision isn’t surprising. What is surprising is why, close to the anniversary of Dr Magufuli’s first year in office, the invitees should still be clinging on to the business-as-usual mentality when it was clear right from the outset that the Head of State would never be one to condone misuse of public funds.

The President’s order to whoever may have already been paid travel allowances related to the event to return the money serves as an important, albeit belated, lesson to public servants who are supposed to selflessly serve the people that the days of easy pickings are gone.

It is refreshing that the money to be recovered—estimated at anywhere between Sh500 million and Sh1.2 billion—will be spent on worthy social welfare promotion causes like boosting the stock of medicines in public hospitals.

On a symbolic note, moreover, the torch, which was first lit on Mount Kilimanjaro on Independence Day—December 9, 1961—is meant to shine across our country and beyond, to provide hope where there is despair, love where there is enmity and respect where there is hatred.

Manipulating what is to many a most significant national symbol and make it an opening for personal enrichment is act of betrayal. It fits into the category of traits of greed that Mwalimu Nyerere detested, and in whose footsteps Dr Magufuli is closely following as he strives to streamline public service delivery and bring a semblance of sanity into the social fabric that had largely gone astray.