By Erick Mwakibete

Politicians crossing the political divide or constantly switching their political allegiances is as old as politics itself.

Politicians coming together for “the greater good” of the country is something one hears too often especially after disputed elections in Africa. In all the cases, one thing is guaranteed; the invitation of some sort to the dinner table for the opposition which can lead to serious political consequences for either the party or an alliance in power and the opposition.

For the opposition the obvious risk is that of flying too close to the sun that it might become a political liability for them come elections. Rwanda has co-opted its opposition parties into the government, and critics have accused Paul Kagame for being a dictator and that there is no opposition in his country as most of the parties or individuals which claim to oppose him are either political stooges or in government with him.

In a political order ‘imposed’ on Africa, the reality should be that of constant rivalry between the party in power and those in opposition regardless of the peculiar local circumstances which might dictate a different political setting from one country to another country.

In Uganda, President Yoweri Museveni has long adopted a different approach; one where he picks an individual instead of going to bed with a whole opposition party. He completely disregard the leadership of the opposition party from which he is picking their member to join his government. This has guaranteed him to rule over a deeply divided opposition, and he has gone as far as telling opposition politicians to go back to their political parties and help recruit members from the opposition parties to the ruling party.

Kenya is an anomaly in the region with regard to shifting political alliances.

The political alliances are largely driven by what part of Kenya gets what in any new political marriage. The recent rapprochement efforts between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his political rival, Raila Odinga towards healing their bitterly divided country has produced interesting outcomes. On the part of President Kenyatta’s allies in Jubilee, his attempt to mend ties with Odinga which for his part is an effort of securing his legacy as he heads into the political sunset, has caused unease with those who are allied with his deputy, William Ruto, who has political ambitions of his own come 2022.

However, it is in Nasa where this warming up of relations between Kenyatta and Odinga is proving to be a real political bomb threatening to split the alliance as Odinga’s co-principals accuse him of betrayal and that they were not aware of his plans with Kalonzo Musyoka rebranding his party with eyes firmly on 2022 bid for the presidency. Odinga as well might be attempting to cast his political legacy as a statesman who gave up his own political ambitions to unite his country.

Odinga has towered over Kenya’s political landscape but he is an old man, his co-principals took cover when he held his mock swearing in ceremony as they looked beyond him.

In Tanzania, President John Magufuli’s meeting with Edward Lowassa caused such discomfort within Chadema to the point of some accusing him of betrayal and distancing themselves with his statement of praising the work done by the president. It was not considered to be an opportunity for the opposition to present the many issues they have especially their continued legal wrangles where an entire political leadership of the biggest opposition party in the country have legal troubles. To calm the nerves within the opposition, a new statement in line with Chadema’s leadership position was issued and Lowassa appeared at a political rally donning the trademark outfit of Chadema members.

Early in his presidency, Magufuli had vowed not to appoint any member from the opposition into his government but as time progressed he adopted the approach used by President Museveni where he plucked individual members from the opposition leading to the most affected party being accused, unfairly, of not being an opposition party but merely an extension of the ruling party.

The opposition have never dealt with anyone like him before, and with deep divisions within their own ranks; they are in a terrible shape.