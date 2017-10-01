The silent introduction--how to harness it

By Terry Ramadhani

A few months ago a contact who works in the people profession was narrating an interview process that had occurred with some high profile individuals in our market for a role that would involve managing quite a huge amount of financial resources.

What caught my attention was a narration of how impressed the panel was with one female interviewee who approached the whole process from a very different point of view. This lady was full of energy, gregarious, full of life, not afraid to own her space or her opinions. She was not afraid of accepting and acknowledging where her limitations lay and had crystal clarity on where her team would be able to step in and bring the lacking competence to complement her own. The candour was refreshing!

It got me thinking; how often do we do ourselves injustice in our interaction with people especially when we are being evaluated in an interview scenario or when we are speaking in front of an audience?

See, we humans are beings who have energies and what we must never forget is that before we open our mouths to introduce ourselves, our energies have already introduced us. It is inherent in all of us and these energies interact without physical contact. Our thoughts, inner feelings however well hidden we think they are, speak volumes.

Remember that old adage that first impressions last? The notion is well supported by science; it is within moments of interacting with people for the very first time that we make up our minds whether we will gravitate towards them or away.

What role does body language play in all this? We often talk about how different ways of carrying ourselves communicate, for example, closing our hands across our body as we speak communicates a form of distance–we do not wish for the person we are communicating with to get to know us too well, perhaps that we are disinterested. Avoiding looking people in the eye may well communicate a sense of fear, lack of confidence, in some contexts even a lack of respect for those that we speak with.

The inverse could also be true in some cultures whereby looking people in the eye especially done for a moment too long is interpreted as disrespectful or aggressive.

Feeling a bit confused? Here are some thoughts on how to better harness our energies and body language to make a great impression;

1. A great starting point is developing self-awareness of our own emotions and how those emotions impact others. A good self-awareness helps us to focus on regulating emotions.

2. Take up space. This can be achieved by standing up straight with your legs slightly apart so that you have a stable stance. Or sitting comfortably and upright. This communicates you feel worthy of being where you are at that particular time and space and have got a valid contribution.

3. Focus on engaging the people we meet in a way that seeks to know more about them, demonstrating respectful curiosity to help unpack and understand them as people.

4. Connect to your audience with a warm start, a firm handshake and a smile will go a long way in opening up receptiveness to you as a person, drawing people into your space and get them interested in your message.

5. Endeavour to try and read your audience by observing keenly how they are responding to your message. If they seem uncomfortable; you must accordingly adjust your message, if they are nodding and smiling, then it is safe to assume you are hitting the right notes and proceed on that trajectory. This key skill helps you to carry your audience along.

6. Pace your speech. Do not give into the temptation of rushing through your speech. Speak out each word with ease and at a slow pace. This communicates clarity of thought and reinforces the notion that you are confident about your subject matter.

7. Speak with honesty and authenticity. We humans are naturally attuned to energies, which means we can pick up vibes of dishonesty, and gravitate away from people that we feel are untrustworthy. It is an innate self-defence instinct developed for good reason.

8. But above all, remember to breathe. Not the puffing up your chest, raising shoulders kind, but the deep breaths right to your belly. Ensuring you take in as much oxygen as possible helps the brain to process information better, with enhanced clarity and enhances response abilities.