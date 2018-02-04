The trouble with polls in Africa

By Erick Mwakibete

Critics of competitive politics in Africa argue that it foments divisions in societies which have many fault lines and the state is weak and non-existent in significant parts of its geographical territory.

In some states like the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) right from the outset of state building project, the state has never had total control over its vast geographical territory, and in some states the central authorities from a remote political capital, over time have “disappeared” from large swaths of their territory.

After decades of misrule from those who brought political independence to the continent, it was argued that the better way forward was through political pluralism; to allow all different groups in a country to be part of the state building project.

Coupled with terrible economic realities, rulers agreed to liberalise their politics and their economies. Some even gave up power voluntarily after being defeated at the polls.

Africa was said to be rising and the new millennium found the continent feeling giddy with happiness about what it had accomplished.

However as the first decade of the new millennium disappeared into the sunset, competitive politics through elections added a dynamic that increased tensions or led countries to war as one socio-economic group accused another of leaving the rest out of the national cake.

Consider the case of East Africa in the last five years. Not a single election has ever passed. For more or less the same reasons, once election results are called for a particular candidate, and the defeated side is up in arms. In Rwanda with its consensus politics, critics say it is a dictatorship and elections are a farce. In Tanzania the opposition claimed their defeated candidate is a “president of people’s hearts”.

The opposition in Zanzibar claimed they had won 2015 presidential race and refused to take part in new elections, in Uganda President Yoweri Museveni is accussed of cheating his way to victory every time Ugandans go to the polls. In Burundi, the very legitimacy of President Pierre Nkurunziza is rejected by his opponents. In Kenya, a defeated opposition candidate held his own swearing-in ceremony, saying he won last August polls.

Elections provide a level of legitimacy which would have otherwise been impossible to attain to those in power, but to these countries, it has not been a panacea to the divides within. If anything, elections have exacerbated these divisions.

The flip side of elections is equally strange.

The DRC is a mess for many reasons but the Catholic Church and other political opponents of President Joseph Kabila argue that his mandate ended long ago. In this case, the political instability, and the deaths of protesters is driven by the lack of a clear timeline as to when elections will be held.

In South Sudan, one of the reasons for that country descending into the current madness was the possibility of a political challenge to the incumbent through the ballot box.

Even a single party rule in Eritrea has not meant that all is well.

All these cases represent the same thing: fear of losing it all or the door to the dining table being constantly shut in your face.

Thinking that competitive politics is the problem in Africa is missing the point. What troubles the continent is the lack of an internal process through which these grand ideas will co-exist with the reality of divided societies still struggling to form a state not a single group fears being sidelined in its access to state power and all the privileges which come with it.

For this lack of clarity and clear political purpose, we have ended up with political parties whose only agenda is serving interests of certain groups within the country. Even worse, those who end up clinching power use whatever efforts to silence their political opponents.

This does not mean all is lost on the continent when it comes to competitive politics as there are countries which have done extremely well like Ghana. State institutions have to be empowered to steer countries out of political crises which have easily turned into security ones in Africa. And that means the economy takes serious hits as many cannot engage in any productive activities in a continent where the majority still depend on the land they live on for their livelihoods.

Despite all these challenges, elections are the best way for the continent to even dream of a better future, all we have to do is find our own rhythm.