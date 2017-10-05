By Prof Zulfiqarali Premji

I am neither a member of the acid or alkaline party but a member of the neutral party, which has a pH (scale of measurement) of 7. I am skewed towards development for all. Thus please do not become overly judgmental or defensive while reading this article.

After my recent two-week visit in Dar es Salaam, I conclude, unfortunately, that corruption and harassment are still prevalent despite what I refer to as collateral damage. To deny this is akin to being the proverbial ostrich.

There is also palpable fear and resentment. I met one of my former students, whose advice was that I should immediately leave the country. He was surprised that I was not behind the bars because perhaps sometimes I write commentaries which reflect reality.

Similarly, some of my former colleagues at the Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (Muhas) looked at me as if I was an allergen following my article on procurement, which some thought targeted them, although I was only benignly giving examples. There was a palpating sense of resentment, undue fear, guilt and at times sheer ignorance, but let me start with positive observations.

Mega corruption is definitely on the decline, although most of those involved have yet to face the law. PCCB seems to be biding its time in hauling them before the newly created corruption court and this is worrisome. I could see that the public was eagerly waiting for results.

I do not think Tanzanians will again hear about mega corruption scandals of the scale of Richmond and IPTL. It is simply unthinkable in this era of President John Pombe Magufuli, whose aversion to corruption and theft of public funds is almost legendary.

I was pleasantly surprised to see that EFD machines were in use in almost all business premises I visited. I was even given an EFD receipt at a barber’s shop. This is a very good development because it reflects seriousness in collecting much-needed revenue.

Another positive thing that I observed is that there is now a semblance discipline on Tanzania’s roads. Motorists are closely monitored, although some say it has reached a level of harassment. I think motorists had for many years been left to their own devices and are not used to the strict application of the law they are now subjected to. There may be a few innocent road users who suffer in the process, but this is collateral damage like in any war.

There are business closures and people complain a lot about there being no money. I think these closures are because people were used to unethical practices and since the drive is to be ethical and religiously pay taxes, these closures will happen but will eventually reach a plateau and hopefully ethical businesses will survive and thrive. Monies will remain a rare commodity unless one is prepared to work and compete just like anywhere else.

What alarmed me were reports of investors leaving the country. If these reports are true, this situation needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency.

During my stay in Tanzania, I was asked for bribes twice. The first time was at the airport because I was carrying was a small metallic fruit basket which I had purchased for $3 (Sh6,600) as a gift item. I was told I had to pay either a duty of Sh50,000, or a Sh10,000 bribe. I refused and was prevented from leaving the airport for almost three hours. I wish there were telephone numbers displayed that I could call for assistance.

My next encounter with corruption was at the harbour while travelling to Zanzibar. I was told to pay a Sh20,000 bribe after the gatekeeper rejected my ID without any explanation. I refused and was blocked from boarding the boat, although I had already been issued with a ticket. I was kept waiting for the next boat apparently as a punishment for refusing to pay a bribe.

This is small-time corruption, but it is still prevalent. I was also told that corruption was still alive in some government offices. There is a need to constantly keep watch on civil servants working with sensitive state agencies. Keep these workers on the radar and monitor their wealth. This will perhaps be an effective deterrent.

Fighting corruption is difficult, but someone had to do this job in Tanzania. Corruption had reached epidemic proportions and it was the poor who suffered most. The country is on the right track and the current tempo should be maintained and sustained. I sincerely commend the current leadership for this positive development.

Fighting corruption has its pitfalls and risks and sacrifices must be made. The encouraging thing is that the vast majority of Tanzanians support the ongoing war on corruption.

Tanzania needs to focus on building institutions that will be able to sustain the war. We have to learn from the West that individuals cannot effectively fight corruption and unethical practices. It is institutions that can bring about the desired change.