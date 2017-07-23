I am proud of being an Uswahilinite born and brought up on the shores of Lake Victoria.

Fawning, tail-wagging, toadying for the bosses have become my cup of tea. Harping “yes boss” to my fire-breathing bosses, in particular the resource manager, are my pastime.

To be able to put ugali served with tiny fish they call dagaa and beans on the table, as well as be able to pay rent to my landlady who reminds me of an animal from outer space, and also obey my thirst at Mzee Shirima’s Bar and Guesthouse, it is imperative I keep singing “yes boss” if I have to survive these hard times. As I have said earlier, it has become fashionable for everyone today to brook to the boss’ demands even if one knows that the said leader fluked the position.

Even my once proud woman reckons that she cannot live without the meagre coins they pay her at Uswaz International School where she “eats” chalk come month-end.

I know that you, my reader has a colleague who continues to yearn, strive, scheme abjectly, ineptly (even though he/she is an office busybody who delivers a big zero) sometimes cunningly for the illusive promotion -- someone who reminds you of a miserable and destitute puppy -- always whiney, trying to please.

You will have noticed that has lately, he/she has been dying for a promotion and resulted in doing what Bongo workers do best – yodel, ingrate, moan and paint colleagues in a bad picture. He has suddenly become a master of office politics and understandably so – he reckons that with his little educational background – he got straight “Es” in his O-level exams somewhere in this country.

He has been hoping that one of his superiors in his department dies or retires but they seem not eager to die or retire! Worse still, he is a proud owner of a fake certificate and Magufuli’s government is not willing to shoulder fake certificates or even “working” ghosts. It knows that ghosts only work in horror movies situations.

What does he do? He forgets that being a master of office politics does nothing to prop up his misplaced ambitions – men work and work to their very grave to ungrateful employers and sometimes never even make it to the management ladders.