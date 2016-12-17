Time Coaches, players proved their worth

By Citizen

The second season of the Tanzania Mainland Vodacom Premier League kicks off today in four venues featuring eight teams.

Eight more sides will clash with each other tomorrow.

The defending champions, Young Africans, will face JKT Ruvu at the Uhuru Stadium while at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya, Mbeya City will meet Kagera Sugar and at Mabatini ground, Ruvu Shooting will face Mtibwa Sugar.

Today’s fixtures also see Mwadui facing Toto African SC at Mwadui Complex.

Tomorrow, Simba SC, who are leading in the standing, will play Ndanda FC at Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium in Mtwara while African Lyon will face Azam FC at the Uhuru Stadium and Mbao FC will meet Stand United and Tanzania Prisons will host Majimaji of Ruvuma. The season is important for all sides. The title favourites will have the chance of winning the top honour while the bottom teams will face relegation.

It is obvious that the 16 teams’ league has been categorised in three ‘unofficial groups’ as per their performances.

One involves three teams: Simba SC, Young Africans and Azam FC that are closely competing for the title. There are teams that are not title favourites but only fight for survival and the last is that of teams fighting to avoid relegation.

Coaches bear huge responsibilities in this round. They must play their cards well to do better. Players too must show their commitment and play smart in the matches so as to record the best results.

Players and coaches have to know that three sides will be relegate at the end of the season and the top team in the league will secure a chance of representing Tanzanian Mainland in the African Champions league.

Club leaders must also show maximum commitment in management and support to players financially, socially and psychologically to ensure best performance of their outfits.

Let’s value human dignity

On Friday, Mwananchi published a story about the arrest of 13 foreigners who are suspected of being sex workers. These were Nepalese and Indians aged between 18 and 20.

Prostitution—the practice or occupation of engaging in sexual activity with someone for payment—is illegal in Tanzania. However, this practice is widespread. According to experts, most girls who engage in prostitution are forced by poverty, lack of job opportunities and the disintegration of the families. The malpractice violates fundamental human rights. It undermines human dignity as it reduces those involved in it to commodities.

Society must play its part in ensuring that prostitution is ended. The government must make more efforts to ensure it removes the three archenemies—ignorance, poverty and disease to which we can add corruption.

Religious leaders and civic society organisations must also cooperate with the government in ending the archenemies as well as strengthening the family unit. Once this is strengthened, moral values must follow. Efforts also need to be directed into ending human trafficking as it is one way that fuels prostitution.

Education, creation of more job opportunities and hiring should be emphasised for all regardless of gender.