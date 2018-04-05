Time to address road safety in a holistic manner

By Zulfiqarali Premji

The number and dire consequences of motor vehicle accidents on Tanzanian roads are still alarming. Why should this be the case despite all the noble intentions and implementation plans by the authorities to mitigate the malady?

What is/are the underlying cause(s) of this national problem – and why has it reached such high, virtually epidemic proportions?

On March 1 this year, I wrote an article in this column on a good initiative whose implementation could be a nightmare. I predicted that vehicle inspection stickers would be available at a cost. Indeed, this is already happening, as one can buy the sticker for Sh10,000 – and without undergoing any inspection.

To prove my point, the traffic division police should do an urgent audit on how many cars have been physically inspected against how many stickers have been issued!

The root cause of motor traffic accidents is failure to strictly follow road traffic rules. Road users – especially operators of buses and trucks – do not stringently follow highway rules and regulations, and the traffic police who are supposed to implement these seem little concerned for some reason or another!

In consequence whereof, road accidents continue to occur, causing considerable losses in life, limb and property for individuals, their families – and the nation as a whole, costing it about five per cent of the gross domestic product.

How can one explain a bus that leaves Arusha at 7am and arrives at the Ubungo terminal in Dar es Salaam, 631.2km (392 miles) away at noon? This is despite speed limits and road traffic barriers/police posts along the highway.

If you examine the images of vehicle crashes and the extent of the damage, it becomes obvious that at least one of the vehicles involved was speeding. Passengers and eyewitnesses would also confirm that speeding was (one of) the cause(s).

Anyone reading this piece and asks for evidence of road traffic-related corruption should first explain how/why a bus takes only five to six hours from Arusha to Dar. This is what I call unreceptive or non-listening leadership.

Before a passenger or cargo vehicle leaves the city limits, the traffic police should record the departure time and transmit it and details of the vehicle to the next traffic post. If the vehicle reaches the next post in an impossibly short time, its driver must have been speeding. Is this such a difficult thing to implement?

Tanzania’s road traffic laws are comprehensive, as there is a legal provision for every potential eventuality. But more often than not, the laws aren’t implemented – mostly because of corruption.

I once suggested in the past that every passenger bus plying our highway should have a policeman on board travelling from one district to the next district where another policeman takes over. Instead of having so many police officers at a given traffic post, the officers should be travelling in the bus and work from there.

The authorities should try this as a pilot project – and assess its efficaciousness three months later in terms of road carnage indicators in comparison with the recent past.

Many traffic policemen (and policewomen) are deployed in metropolises instead of on highways with the highest fatality rates. Why?

Apart from concentrating on over-speeding as an offence, the traffic police should be more stringent against driving under the influence of alcohol or any psychoactive substance; failure to use motorcycle helmets and seat belts as well as child restraints on vehicles plying public roads.

Road traffic accidents can indeed be prevented, avoided or minimized through actions that address the safety of roads, vehicles and road users.

All that the authorities need to do is to seriously address road safety in a holistic manner. This requires involvement by multiple sector players such as transport, police, health and education.

Effective interventions include designing safer infrastructure, and incorporating road safety features into land-use and transport planning; improving safety features of vehicles; improving post-crash care for victims of road accidents, setting and enforcing laws relating to key risks, and raising public awareness.

But, about all else: ensure zero-tolerance for corruption, period.

Zulfiqarali Premji is a retired MUHAS professor. His career spans over 40 years in academia, research and public health