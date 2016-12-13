Time to revolutionise our agriculture by irrigation

By Citizen

That agriculture is the backbone of Tanzania’s economy is irrefutable. It contributes 45 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and 30 per cent of its export earnings and employs some 75 per cent of its workforce.

It is estimated that annually, some 5.1 million hectares are cultivated, of which 85 per cent is under food crops. This country is blessed with sufficient water resources including three major lakes—Lake Victoria, Lake Tanganyika and Lake Nyasa—nine river basins and ground water, yet there is currently very little irrigation. Official estimates show that less than 300,000 hectares, which is too little and area in a country that boasts 44 million hectares of arable land.

Lack of irrigation farming is one major reason Tanzania suffers frequent food shortages in various parts of the country, which is a national disgrace, given that in some years, we are faced with food glut. This is a consequence of depending on rain for our cultivation.

We are all familiar of rains failing even during periods of the year when they should be falling torrentially. The situation is likely to get worse thanks to the vagaries of climate change.

Now if ours continues to be an agricultural country, the farmers must be freed from rain dependence agriculture. We need to take advantage of the various water sources that are available and harness them for irrigation farming.

Commendable efforts

Efforts made by a non-governmental organisation, the World Vision, in Karatu, is very commendable, for a project which it is funding is expected to benefit 4,000 farmers in a semi-arid area covering 1,200 hectares along the shores of Lake Eyasi.

This kind of project has worked in Kilimanjaro’s Moshi Rural District It covers a total of 2,300 hectares, 1,100 of which are reserved for rice cultivation. A total 4,500 farmers have benefited from the scheme.

There have been challenges in this scheme that the one in Karatu could learn from. For instance, there should stricter control on the usage of water, since the precious liquid is not limitless. Project managers could even introduce some form of levies to raise funds make sure there is money for financing the maintenance of the irrigation system. It needs to be sustained.

The rains should also be one source of water that could be reserved for irrigation. This would entail the construction of reservoirs to collect the millions of gallons of water falling from the heavens, then cascading to the sea, destroying farms, houses and infrastructure in its wake. Rain water harvesting don’t have to be in large scale form—it could be practised at the family level, with households collecting enough for kitchen gardening.

Just as it would be futile to count on the hoe to revolutionise agriculture, we further aver that it rain fed agriculture won’t make it possible for Tanzania to realise its potential of being the bread basket of the East and Central African region.