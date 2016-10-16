By Saumu Jumanne

The girl child in Tanzania faces a lot of challenges compared to her male counterpart. That is why marking of the International Day of the Girl Child (IDG) is very relevant here.

The day is celebrated on every October 11. This year’s theme was Girls’ Progress = Goals’ Progress. This is to identify opportunities for girls and support them.

It’s an opportunity where more awareness about inequality faced by girls worldwide based upon their gender is made. The inequalities include access to education, legal rights, and protection from discrimination, violence and child marriage.

Tanzania has made some progress in protecting the girl child but more needs to be done. Back in 2009, Parliament passed The Child Act 2009.

This law was a very significant step towards protecting the rights of children.

This is so considering the violation of children’s rights that have been taking place for ages. The law identifies children’s rights; among them are non-discrimination, right of giving their opinions, harmful employment, and protection from torture and degrading treatment. Is this law being fully enforced?

If we want to ensure a better Tanzania, we must invest seriously in girls’ health, education and safety. Consequently, this will help them to achieve and realise their dreams - shape their lives for the good of their families, communities and the nation at large. Perhaps the best way to make a better world for every nation is to invest more in girls in all aspects of life!

In my dear motherland, early marriage remains one of the biggest challenges facing the girl child. For many years activists have been addressing this challenge, with some progress here and there.

Of late, Tanzanian activist Rebeca Gyumi, who is founder and executive director of Msichana Initiative, an NGO that pushes for girls rights and access to education and address associated key challenges, has registered some remarkable achievements.

Her efforts to end early child marriages have been internationally recognised. On September 20, she won The Social Change Award at the first Annual Global Goals Awards Dinner, held in New York City, USA. Bravo Rebeca!

Through the Msichana Initiative, Rebeca won a court case on July 8 that declared provisions permitting child marriage in the country as unconstitutional. She fought hard against The Marriage Act of 1971. Her petition challenged Section 13 and 17 of The Marriage Act which gave right to marry off a girl child at the minimum age of 14 by law and 15 by the parents’ will against the age of 18 for boys.

We are a long way off from gender equity and equality. The law defined a male child as under-18 years and a female child as less than 15 years. Consequently, it permitted the marriage of a girl child at 14 years.

Currently, 37 per cent of girls in Tanzania are married before the age of 18, several reports show. Why should there be a law that removes girl child protection from early marriage? This only kills the dreams of so many girls. Ms Gyumi made history when she won the case. The court case made news all over the world.

It is surprising that even today, most people believe that boys deserve more time to be free than girls. The Unicef report on IDG 2016 shows that “girls between 5 and 14 years old spend 40 per cent more time, on unpaid household chores and collecting water and firewood compared to boys their age”

A previous report by Unicef noted that a total of 8,000 girls drop out of school every year due to pregnancy in Tanzania. Phew! We have a long way to go. We want change? Let us invest more in girl child.