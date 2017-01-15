To the President- Elect Donald Trump

Congratulations to the people of the USA who have elected you as their president according to the agreed electoral process and procedures!

As you know we are not the United States of Afrika yet and many of us hardly understand your kind of democracy especially this Electoral College; and even if we did, so what, it works for you people.

Mr President Elect militarily speaking you are now the most powerful man on earth because your country proclaimed itself as the Chief of Police and Guardian of the Global Village.

It’s your obligation to listen seriously to the global villagers. If you feel we are insignificant then it’s important that you step down from that post when you are being sworn in. By the way there are several candidates lined up for that post. There is Russia, North Korea, China, India, Iran, South Afrika and why not!

We the residents of the global village know that for Americans, its AMERICA FIRST, it does not matter whether it’s the Democrats or Republicans that are in power. We also know you have no permanent friends or enemies, but you have permanent interests! Therefore when you say you are suspending almost everything that was achieved by the Democrats, that is strange! It only happens in weak democracies.

I always thought it happened only in Afrikan, when there is a change of regime then national/ government agreements done by the previous government are revoked by the new one! It doesn’t matter they were done in the interest of the people it’s a battle of the muscles!

I need to ask you Mr President El

ect, why are you going to ban all aliens especially Afrikans, Muslims, Latinos, Asians, Arabs but not the Jews or Euro-Americans! What will happen if these aliens decide to unite and reciprocate? In fact we can also choose who should be in our countries; all Americans of Afrikan origin and the aborigines meaning the original people of the Americas can come to Afrika without a visa.

Other non European Americans can pay $500 but Euro-Americans will not be allowed. Historians tell us when Christopher Columbus first landed on the shores of America in the 1492 during that phase of globalisation he was met by the natives and Afrikan traders from as far as Egypt! The natives and these “buffalo soldiers” later on joined forces to fight against the European invaders!

Today one of the golden rules of corporate globalisation is free movement of goods and services not people! Its time aliens suspended and reviewed their membership in the UN, WTO and so forth, so that we can discuss what is in our best interest. For example some American goods and services can cross into Afrika but not the Euro- Americans.

Those Euro-Americans who have been living or investing in Afrika will have to pack and go; even my friend Sister Jean Pruitt will have to go back. This is going to be the exodus of the millennium when everyone has to find and go back to their roots! Since most Euro-Americans are by origin immigrants then Mr President-Elect you will have to lead the exodus across the Atlantic.

The Global Village needs to have a new global culture that will benefit the majority, a culture which will operate in the interest of everyone, a culture that will be designed to nurture and advance 90 per cent of the world population.

Once we have values we will be guided by those values. The global village needs leaders who understand as Mahatma Gandhi said “the world has so many resources for everyone’s needs, but not everyone’s greed”

Am not sure you know Bob Marley the Jamaican Reggae Star who sang about “how a big tree was cut down by some small ants”. Therefore never undermine anyone even when your head is above the clouds. 90 pe cent of the global citizens love life, they are civilized and humane and they respect Mother Nature.

So the 10 per cent filthy greedy rich, shouldn’t change our nurturing nature. Mr President –Elect, even when you are surrounded by people with no conscious or values, remember we are people and we deserve the best the world can offer.



I submit.

Global citizen

11.01.2017



Marie Memouna Shaba is a Tanzanian socio-economic analyst in the context of Cultural Heritage 11.01.2017