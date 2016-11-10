Trump has won, he must now show love to all

By Citizen

Finally, America has spoken through the ballot and the Republicans’ Donald Trump is their President-elect.

The billionaire real estate mogul and reality television personality defeated the Democrats’ Hillary Clinton through a presidential election in which Americans shrugged off concerns over his temperament, lack of experience in governance, and accusations of being sexist and racist.

It is certain that Trump’s win has sent shivers down the spines of people of some races as well as those of some social and religious affiliations in and outside America.

This is because his campaign was based on a platform of trashing trade agreements, questioning alliances, restricting immigration and dismissing climate change concerns.

But that said, the world still has a lot to learn from America’s electioneering process. The fact that Hillary Clinton phoned to conceded defeat and congratulate Mr Trump even before the latter had garnered the prerequisite 270 Electoral College votes, is enough reason for African politicians to understand that there is life after elections.

Mr Trump’s conciliatory tone in his acceptance speech should also be a lesson to African politicians who ought to draw a clear boundary between politics and enmity.

The speed at which the results were announced should also send a clear message to Africa where—in most countries—such a process would take up to week-plus. Those in Opposition always view the delays as a tactic to allow room for rigging!

Global economy

Now while we congratulate Mr Trump on his surprise victory, we consider it apt to recall that the President-elect’s utterances during campaigns—or movement as he called it his acceptance speech—didn’t go down well with global investors.

This was why his win was received with a tumble in global markets across Europe and Asia while the dollar also dropped against other major currencies.

This reaction was not unexpected. Why, Mr Trump had in his campaigns vowed he would ditch the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade agreement which the Barack Obama administration has signed.

One can only hope that upon being sworn in as America’s 45th President and taking over the reins of government at the White House, Mr Trump will wake up to the reality that by being the leader of the world’s largest economy and the sole superpower, any decision he makes on foreign policy and economy will impact on even the poorest of the world’s poor.

Mr Trump will have to understand that when America sneezes, the whole world catches a cold. He will need to recall what came to be known as the World Economic Crisis of 2008—which saw poor countries embarking on cost-cutting measures to align with the global realities amid declining exports of their traditional products. All the damaging upheaval was a result of high default rates in the subprime home mortgage sector in the US.

The effects of the crisis were felt everywhere, including Tanzania where the cotton sub-sector—whose production was the major economic activity for some 500,000 farmers—was massively affected and the government had to bail out some companies and individuals within the value chain.