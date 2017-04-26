Turning 53, Tanzania has indeed come a long way

By TheCitizen

Exactly 53 years ago today, the Republic of Tanganyika, which had earned its independence from Britain slightly over three years earlier, and People’s Republic of Zanzibar that came to being on January 12, 1964, following the overthrow of the Sultan and his mainly Arab-led government, each forfeited its autonomy to form the United Republic of Tanzania.

What have we achieved as a people during the 53? This is an important question, for we are talking about half a century-plus of existence of a nation that was once two independent nations.

A person born on April 26, 1964 is today a fully grown adult, a parent and quite likely, a grandparent. As one might put it: our union has come a long way!

The answer to our question, one that should come without any hesitation, is: we have survived as one people, the hiccups here and there notwithstanding.

Yes, we stayed together as one country, the United Republic of Tanzania, even as others across the world waged separatist wars.

In December 1991, as the world watched as the Soviet Union disintegrated into 15 separate countries. There must have been nervousness amongst Tanzania’s faint-heart unionists that those among us with separatist notion could take a cue and initiate moves that could shake and eventually break our Union. That didn’t happen, and we deserve kudos for that!

However, the survival of the Union hasn’t been a walk in the park though, for challenges have been there. The assassination on April 7, 1972 of Sheikh Abeid Amani Karume, the first post-Revolution President of Zanzibar, sent shockwaves across Tanzania, because to some, that put the Union in a really delicate situation. Why, Sheikh Karume, together with Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, were the principal architects of the Union.

Union of the people

Critics of the Union have always strived to sow into minds of the uninformed that the Union was nothing but a unity of the two, not the people of the hitherto two separate countries.

The prophets of doom have been proven wrong, for the Union has actually grown stronger over time. It is still in existence, as strong as ever, now under the helmsmanship of the sixth post-Sheikh Karume Zanzibar President and the fourth post-Nyerere Union President.

Of course, the revival of multi-party system has posed new challenges to the Union as keen watchers get preoccupied conjuring a scenario in which we would have one party running the affairs of the Union and a different party running the Zanzibar government. Shouldn’t we, probably, be working towards making the Union total, that is, one United Republic of Tanzania, one government, one President?

Or, what areas within the Articles of the Union need revision in order to rid us any murmurs of dissatisfaction from either side of our partnership? Are the spoils of the Union, and responsibilities of running it, equitably shared by the partners?

Or, is the autonomy that Zanzibar enjoys as per the Articles of the Union, ample enough to quell the desires of those who feel the Islanders could do with more autonomy?