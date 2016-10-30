Twiga Bank case offers learning opportunity

By Citizen

Financial institutions are an essential ingredient in the economy. From investments to loans and deposits, almost everyone deals with financial institutions on a regular basis. That is why countries with healthy financial systems have better prospects for economic growth.

Over the years, Tanzania has had a fair share of success stories, and at times failures in its financial system. Those regrettable moments resurfaced yesterday when the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) announced that it was placing the embattled state-run Twiga Bancorp under receivership.

According to the BoT Governor, Prof Benno Ndulu, the undercapitalised bank was reeling under a huge debt burden of Sh21 billion. He told a press conference that the financial regulator had reached that decision after audits determined that “the continuation of the Twiga operations in its current capital position is detrimental to the interest of its depositors”. The takeover is in accordance with the Banking and Financial Institutions Act, 2006.

Naturally, the bank’s customers who may not have seen this coming are shocked and worried. Despite assurances by the BoT Governor that their deposits are safe, it is the inconvenience this drama at Twiga will cause them that is the biggest concern for now.

More so, such developments are not good for a country that is still struggling to convince a significant number of, especially the ordinary people, to have faith in the formal financial system. Early this year, the Central Bank said it had revised its financial inclusion target for 2017 to 80 per cent following the success of the past few years that had seen the country surpass its initial goal to enable 50 per cent of adults to access formal financial services by 2016.

Fiscal discipline

However, the gains the country has made over the years in creating a robust financial system remain threatened by fiscal indiscipline, such as the one that is said to be the nemesis of Twiga Bancorp. According to media reports, the bank – a wholly State run entity – has been in the doldrums for some time. During his meeting with BoT management early this year, President John Magufuli decried the fact that Twiga Bancorp had received a lot of government money, but nothing good was coming out of it. All the money went down the drain. Still, the institution is seeking more from the Treasury to stay afloat.

One possible explanation for the mess the bank has found itself in is poor mismanagement. There is every indication that the entity was not being properly managed and that fiscal discipline was not part of the institution’s culture. This is not an uncommon trait in most state run organisations.

Prof Ndulu revealed that the bank has no capital yet it has a debt of Sh21 billion. A recapitalisation bid by the government to the tune of Sh7.5 billion amounted to nothing, the BoT governor said. The figures are telling. The Central Bank has done the right thing in dissolving the bank’s board and management. It’s one of the most important first steps to fixing the problem. But this may have come a little bit late. A more proactive approach is needed to prevent such financial disasters that end up affecting hapless depositors and creating the impression that banks can’t be trusted.

Questions that remain include: what happened to the bank’s capital? If loans were given out, how were they managed? What happened to the bank’s debtors? Who are they? Above all, which other financial institutions are in the danger zone?