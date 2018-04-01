UDART Chief not correct on BRT lanes use

The Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit (Dart) chief executive officer, Mr Ronald Lwakatare, somewhat peremptorily banned use by ambulances and police vehicles of the carriageway lanes reserved for rapid transit commuter buses in Dar es Salaam.

Established in April 2015 as an interim service provider to the bus rapid transit (BRT) system, Dart is a public/private partnership (PPP) with the Usafiri Dar Rapid Transit (Udart), formed at a cost of $40.9 million to manage the BRT project designed to transport some 495,000 commuter passengers daily by year-2018.

The general idea was that the bus rapid transit system – which started operations on May 10, 2016 – would provide express and local services daily, from 05:00am to 11:00pm.

To do this efficaciously, the city’s roads system where the buses operate was restructured and reconstructed to dedicate two-way, special lanes along the project carriageways.

The objective was “to establish, operate and manage a commuter bus rapid transit passenger system for Dar es Salaam city that’s cost-effective and sustainable – thus ensuring a fast and orderly flow of traffic on the metropolitan streets and roads for all users.”