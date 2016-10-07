A meeting of newly formed front of UK-based artists was held under the wings of Tanzanian High Commissioner Asha-Rose Migiro two Wednesdays ago. Since that afternoon, things have not stopped shuffling and shoving...

The posse of eight, led by London-based acrobat and musician Fab Moses, who last year penned a vibrant Kiswahili song in praise of President John Magufuli’s efforts (Kanyaga), continue chatting daily. Discussions are about various topics including art, music, fashion and cultural issues. Next weekend, for example, a fundraising event to alleviate challenges faced by people with albinism in Tanzanian is on here.

Wasanii Tanzania Uingereza (Wasatu), will be around to offer support. Wasatu aims to link Tanzania and its Diaspora, networking and collaborating, building and representing us internationally.

Stirring the almost two-hour discussion last week, Dr Migiro reiterated that art and artists have a huge role in the present government besides sports and culture.

“Our leadership recognises that you artists can contribute here and back home. I shall personally assist as I believe you have something special to contribute...”

Some of the themes brought forward in the heated gathering were why Tanzanians and our products are unknown. This was said to be a result of not networking, or interacting with other nationals. The word “networking” is as alien to the majority of Tanzanians as the kangaroo is. Yet in practice, it just needs refreshing. Traditionally, Tanzanians always come together to sogoa i.e. indulge in a chat. In this same thread, the chatting is chiefly, gossip, petty talk or fitna in Kiswahili. What is needed is upgrading such encounters.

Self-education is a long process.

Having a high school certificate or university degrees does not mean we all understand the value of networking. In my long experience overseas, I have come to accept that if an event does not involve a wedding, a funeral, partying with music, booze and food, except no Tanzanian face. Always excuses. Working shift. Distance. Else the phone unanswered. We are not “tuned in” to this business, global phenomenon.

Networking means exchanging notes, offering business deals, meeting new eyes, searching for solutions informally, etc. Unfortunately a typical Tanzanian will contact you when there is a lurking problem. When ideas are needed to solve an issue. When they want something. We do not realise that networking offers the base that will make progress and problem-solving safer, easier and smoother. Later.

So far it is organisations that involve multi-racial groups that seem to network and subsequently prosper. Like, British Tanzania Society. BTS congregates regularly. Usually a speaker is invited from home, or here. BTS is represented by all races that live in Tanzania: whites, Asian, blacks, all ages and both genders. Last year BTS celebrated 40 years.

And no wonder, the voice of Wasatu hammered home this weakness. This reluctance to just hook up. Not to eat, dance or gossip! Network. Ah, net...work.

In unison Wasatu promised to change direction, offer “a new wave of hope”, for the sake of business opportunity like other nationalities. Publicise Tanzania. “For too long we have been invisible,” Fab Moses kept on saying. “We should offer something new. We should move...” (Hamida Mbaga)

Searching for money to send home and other individual quests have, selfishly, left us unappreciated as a nation. Having peace for so long has dumped us in a comfort zone.

Among the eight artists were Hamida Mbaga who runs a self-sustaining co-operative small business—All Things African—selling African and Tanzanian fabrics and items.

She is always draped in Tanzanian flags and materials and lives in Manchester. She selflessly commuted to the London meeting. Both Ms Mbaga and Ms Neema Kitilya, a self-employed chef promoting Tanzanian dishes, know what networking is. Part of the main reason is that these two ladies are a new wave of Tanzanians who mingle and jostle with other nationalities. Ms Mbaga can always be seen selling her khanga and vitenge in places where not a single Tanzanian face is visible. Same goes for Neema Kitilya who cooks and promotes Tanzanian food. Both paid for their travel from Manchester and Birmingham, respectively—a long journey that will take almost a full day on Tanzanian bus routes. But here trains go fast.

From Brighton, equally a distant city, was the 1989 Womad Award winning percussionist and traditional Tanzanian musician, Saidi Kanda. Kanda, who worked with the late maestro Remmy Ongala for over two decades, has recently released a sensational album of traditional grooves entitled, ‘Ambush’, available online.

Others were former Simba wa Nyika saxophonist Rama Sax; rapper and Bongo Flava artist Diouf Lewandoski (aka Msafiri) and Khadija Ismail. Khadija was part of the Muungano and Kibisa Dance groups under legendary snake dancer Nobert Chenga for decades.