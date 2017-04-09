Ugandans need more than just Museveni-Besigye talks

By Asuman Bisiika

It is now a year since the Supreme Court of Uganda determined or ruled or made a judgment on what was popularly referred to as the Amama Mbabazi election petition.

In the records of the Supreme Court of Uganda, the said petition is itemised as election petition No.1 of 2016. On Wednesday November 30 2016, I honoured an invitation to Dr Kizza Besigye’s home in Kasangati. I asked him to pick me from Kawempe.

He did.

He laid out his War Bus (UAN 661V), complete with his personal driver (and some protocol guy) to pick me from any place of my choice.

This was two days into the UPDF’s Kasese killings incident. The day before, I had met a Western diplomat who showed me satellite images of the Kasese killings incident (complete with audio-visual plug-ins).

I was in possession of dangerous information that could put Mr Museveni in poor light. Plus, I must confess, I had been involved in efforts to ‘moderate’ the situation in Kasese.

So, the invitation to Dr Besigye’s home was unsettling: Could Dr Besigye have learnt that I was in possession of dirty info which he wanted to use against Mr Museveni?

We are familiar with news reports of talks between Mr Museveni and Dr Besigye: The revelations by Besigye and Museveni’s denials.

Talks or not, there is a need to have some kind of engagement or self-reflection as Ugandans. We cannot afford to sleepwalk into 2021 without some kind of political consensus.

My sense is that Mr Museveni needs this engagement more than Ugandans seem to appreciate.

Therefore one may be allowed to feel sorry for people like Gen Kahinda Otafiire who are talking of Mr Museveni’s 2021 presidential bid. In spite of all else, I have been told that Mr Museveni and people like Gen Salim Saleh know (or feel) that Dr Besigye would not harm them if (or when) the balance of power were to shift in his favour. But he needs to be engaged for the management of assurances.

Whereas Besigye says he can only talk about an election audit and an exit plan for Mr Museveni, he (Besigye) should know that Ugandans are not enthusiastic about an election audit.

In the main, talks don’t excite Ugandans because there is no precedent from which they can draw on to project the success of such talks. Needless to say, all talks in which Mr Museveni has been involved as a principal always have issues of trust and implementation.

The only difference now is that Mr Museveni is expected to leave power in 2021 and he would be bargaining from a position of weakness.

Ugandans are more interested in the management of the 2021 elections and assurances that Mr Museveni would not be a candidate in those elections.

Uganda’s only safety net for a peaceful transition of power resides in the constitutional provision on age limit that disqualifies Mr Museveni to run for office in the 2021. This offers Ugandans a better bet for Museveni’s departure from power than the talks between Museveni and Besigye.

And anything short of this bet, Ugandans would prefer war to talks.

After four hours of fruitful talks at his home, Besigye’s War Bus drove me back to a destination of my choice. As would be expected, the population mobbed the car and demanded to greet their president.

When I alighted, the people were disappointed: It was not their president but some quack witch from Kiburara.

But someone from the burgeoning crowd seems to have mistaken me for someone else. He told the protocol guy who managed my visit not to trust me.

Baba, gamba pulezidenti waffe yegendereze omusajja oyo. Oyo musajja wa Museveni (Brother, tell our president to be careful with that man. He works for Museveni). Phew!