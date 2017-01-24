MARKET DATA REVIEW: Understanding key terms in share investment

By Moremi Marwa

In these past few weeks we, for the purpose, have focused on what a retail investor may need to necessarily understand as s/he undertakes the share investment journey.

Today, our focus will be on the necessity of you, as an investor, to learn some basic financial terms and some accounting skills that will impart you with the fundamental knowledge so as to round out your share-picking skills in order to ensure there is good value for your investment. We will show that the information you gather through applying these skill will give you good idea about the company in which you intend to buy shares from and its financial strength, and also as to whether or not that company is successfully increasing revenues, holding down expenses and ultimately maintaining its profitability. We now discuss some of the key financial and accounting terms below.

Revenue

Revenue refers to the money that a company receives as customers buy its goods and/or services. It is a simple item on the income statement and a useful number to look at. Analysing a company by looking at its revenue is called top line analysis.

As an investor you should take into account the following points is you look into the revenue figure in the financial statements of a company:

• Revenue should be increasing. All things remains equal, a healthy, growing company should have growing revenues. Revenues should grow at least 10 -15 per cent (depends on the industry) from the prior year, and you should look at the most recent three years.

• Focus on the core revenue sources (revenue from the sales of those products or services that the company specializes in) should be increasing from one year to the other. Frequently, the revenue/sales figure has a lot of other sales lumped into it. Maybe the company produces and distributes cement, but the core sales number may also include other things, such as the sale of a building equipment or other unusual item. Take a close look. Isolate the company’s primary offerings and ask whether these reviews from sales are growing at a reasonable rate (such as 10-15 per cent)

• Also check if there are there any odd items or odd ways of calculating revenue from sales?

If you want to get a good clue whether a company is artificially boosting its sales revenue, check the company’s accounts receivable (an asset in the balance sheet). Accounts receivable are money owed to a company for goods that customers have purchased on credit. If you find out that sales went up by Sh10 million (great!) but accounts receivable went up by Sh 20 million (you will wonder!) – that probably something is just not right.

Expenses

What a company spends has a direct relationship on its profitability. If spending isn’t controlled or held at a sustainable level, it could spell trouble for a company.

When you look at a company’s expense items, consider the following:

• Compare expense items of the prior period. Are expenses higher, lower, or about the same from the prior period? If there is a significant difference, you should see the commensurate benefits elsewhere. In other words, if overall expenses are 10 per cent higher compared to the prior period, are sales at least 10 per cent more during the same period?

• Are some expenses too high? Look at the individual expense items. Are they significantly higher than the year before? If so, why?

• Have any unusual items been expensed? Sometimes an unusual expense isn’t necessarily a negative. Expenses may be higher than usual if a company writes off uncollectible accounts receivable as bad debt expense. Doing so inflates the total expenses and subsequently results in lower earnings. Pay attention to non-recurring charges that show up on the income statement and determine whether they make sense.

Profit

Profit is for a company what oxygen is to human beings. That – it’s neither good nor bad; it just is. Without profit, a company can’t survive, much less thrive. Without profit, it can’t provide jobs, pay taxes, and invest in new products, equipment, or innovation.

Without profit, the company eventually goes bankrupt, and the value of its share evaporates.

Earnings or profit is the single most important item on the income statement. It’s also the one that receives the most attention in the financial media. When a company makes a profit, it’s usually reported as earnings per share (EPS). In previous articles we discussed EPS (earnings per share) in great detail.

A good tip is that you must not simply look at current earnings (profit) as an isolated figure, financial figures are better understood if looked in relative terms. Always compare current earnings to earnings in past periods (usually a year). In other words, compare apples with apples.

A strong company should show consistent growth from a period before, and you should check the period before that, too, so that you can determine whether earnings are consistently rising over time. Earnings growth is an important barometer of the company’s potential growth and bodes well for the share price.

When you look at earnings, here are some factors to consider:

• Total earnings: This is the most watched item. Total earnings should grow year to year by at least 10-15 per cent.

• Operational earnings: Break down the total earnings and look at a key subset – that portion of earnings derived from the company’s core activity. Is the company continuing to make money from its primary operational activities i.e. selling of goods and services?

• Non-recurring items: Are earnings higher or lower than usual or than expected and why? Frequently, the difference results from items such as the sale of an asset or a large depreciation write-off.

So now that you are familiar with the kind of financial terms and their necessity in the process of investing in shares, you have some basic accounting knowledge that needed to help you ask relevant questions in the process of carrying analysis and researching the company prior to picking its shares in the stock market. This will help you in your guidance as in what to look out for when analysing a company’s fundamentals. An important point to also note at this stage is that these key financial terms should be read and understood in conjunction with key financial ratios, like Price Earnings Ratio, Dividend Yield, etc as we have indicated in other previous articles. Let us look into other key information in the company’s financial records that are important for you.

All this is important because in choosing the right shares to invest into there are a combination of factors that makes one to be successful and the other not so much; there are various factors that comes into play when investing in shares, this range from art, science, luck and timing. Whether its luck, timing and understanding the art and science of investing — what is fundamentally key to note in all this is that the most tried-and-true method for picking a good share starts with picking a good underlying company (the company that have issued the intended shares). This is why it is key that you know to read the financial records of a company and also understand how to determine the value of the company. And, it is the determination of the value of the company that will separate you from a speculator. Speculators sometimes overly on luck, as a value investor don’t rely on luck to help you choose good shares: good homework, research, and common sense are your best diagnostic tools towards right investment in shares.

What constitutes a good company? And just what is a good price? (It is important here to determine the way in which an individual determines the value of a company as opposed to the market (i.e. demand and supply) driven approaches)

If you pick a share based on the value of the company that is issuing the share, you are a value investor – i.e. an investor who looks at a company’s value and judges whether (s)he can purchase the share at a good price. (Is the share price a fair representation of the company’s value?) Value investors analyse a company’s fundamentals (profits/earnings, customer base, efficiency processes and systems, productive assets base, and so on) and buy the share if the price is low relative to these factors.

When you look at determining the value of a company, as stated above the most important items to consider are:

• The balance sheet to figure out the company’s net worth

• The income statement to figure out the company’s profitability

• Ratios that let you analyse just how well (or not so well) the company is doing

A value investor doesn’t buy a company’s share because it’s cheap; he/she buys it because it is undervalued (the company is worth more than the price its share reflects – its market value is less than its book value (or NAV)).