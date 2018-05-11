Universal health coverage (UHC) means that people have access to the quality health products and services they need regardless of their financial hardship factor. None of the developing countries are able to provide UHC, try as they may.

This is indeed an emotional topic, and one has to be careful in raising it. But, I sincerely hope that by 2025 – when the National Development Vision 2025 matures – there will at least have been tangible UHC in place.

The most important factor is financing: where would money for UHC come from. Countries like Canada and Sweden have a tax-based system for national health budgets – and have no private health care. Other countries have social health insurance schemes with almost 100 per cent coverage.

Tanzania started with the social health insurance approach, including community health funds, which is an acceptable approach. But, in the absence of efficacious regulatory mechanisms, there is room for mismanagement and fraud – which render comprehensive UHC a distant dream.

Let me give an example.

My friend sustained a knee fracture (‘Schatzker type VI’) on a Sunday afternoon from a fall while on a motorcycle. He was taken to a private hospital where the affected knee was immobilised at a cost of Sh200,000 – and then referred to another private hospital with an orthopedic surgeon.

After 24 hours still as an outpatient, another plaster cast was put on him at a cost of Sh1.2 million – and was told that surgery would be done in two days at a minimum cost of a whopping Sh30 million!

In the event, he opted to go to India where, within a day after X-rays, he was shown a power-point presentation of the required surgical procedure. Then surgery was done – and the patient is back in Dar. The total cost – including return air ticket – was only $5,000 (Sh12 million).

This is the unpleasant reality of health-care costs in Tanzania, where the Health ministry is responsible for regulating and overseeing the health system – but is for all practical purposes ineffective in this.

There is no control over healthcare costs – despite concerns shown by President John Magufuli. No one is seriously regulating medical prescriptions – whether a prescription is necessary or not. No one is regulating the use of antibiotics…

In the absence of truly effective regulatory frameworks, private health care has become a major source of minting money by the unscrupulous. Please do not misunderstand me; I am not against private healthcare – as even public healthcare is not sacrosanct, free from criticism. It is the overall lack of regulatory mechanisms that is of major concern.

There is also a lack of transparency. NHIF (National Health Insurance Fund) pays public and private hospitals for providing healthcare to its members. How much is paid to the hospitals? Why are these figures NOT in the public domain, pray?

There is room for fraud here; there is a real possibility that a private hospital colludes with NHIF staff to pay bills for ghost patients, for unnecessary laboratory tests, for unnecessary prescriptions, etc.

Instead of poverty alleviation, there is poverty ELEVATION.

This is one area that PCCB (Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau) and CAG (government Controller and Auditor general) should seriously look into.

When taxpayer money is spent fraudulently, how can universal health care (UHC) be achieved?

UHC requires an efficient health system that provides the entire population with access to quality medical products and services, skilled health workers, state-of-the-art technologies.

It also requires a financing system that aids people with financial hardships and impoverishment from sky-high healthcare costs. Indeed, UHC is a critical component of sustainable socioeconomic development and poverty reduction; it is and a key element in reducing social inequality and iniquities.

There is no universal formula to achieve universal health coverage, and the path to it is complex, taking many years to attain.

It is clear that formulating and implementing effective health policy on universal health coverage will require a multitude of interrelated decisions. The proposed framework links the overall policy goal of universal health coverage to the nuts and bolts of health financing, as well as the rules and organisational arrangements.