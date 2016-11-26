Debates and literature on illicit financial flows (IFF) are increasingly many in the recent past. Research projects, seminars, workshops and conferences have been organised at various local and international settings to discuss the matter.

Among research projects dealing with various aspects of IFF is the taxation, institutions and participation (TIP) research project. Among the very current international conferences on IFF include the one organised by Christian Michelsen Institute (CMI) of Norway and the Norwegian School of Economics (NHH) in collaboration with Tax Justice Network – Norway in the city of Bergen Norway on November 21-22 in which the author of this article participated. In what follows, the concept of IFF is unpacked with some perspectives from the TIP research project.

On TIP research

Funded by the Research Council of Norway, the TIP project investigates some issues. These include the effects of tax havens on the domestic revenue system, institutions and citizen participation in African countries. A particular focus on Angola, Tanzania and Zambia has been done since April 2014 and will end in Jun 2018.

It aims at generating new, contextualised evidence on the political economy of domestic revenue mobilisation, institutional development and state legitimacy in countries exposed to large-scale capital flows. The project aims at producing new, contextualised and policy-relevant insights. In this way, it will provide evidence base for policies at country level to complement current international initiatives. In Tanzania, the project is housed at Mzumbe University, where the author of this article is the principal researcher.

Illicit financial flows

The literature on IFFs is very wide and growing. Conceptually, IFFs are illegal movements of money or capital from one country to another. This movement is illicit flow, when funds involved are illegally earned, transferred, and/or utilised. IFFs refer to a form of illegal capital flight. They include cross-border capital movements for the purposes of concealing illegal activities and evading tax.

Research and discussion issues around the axis of IFFs have included and estimate the magnitude, causes, effects and solutions. It is arguably almost impossible to discuss IFFs without mentioning and citing the Global Financial Integrity (GFI) and Raymond Baker, who is a guru in IFFs. Without this institution and individual among others, discussions on IFFs are incomplete.

Forms of IFFs

The literature and discussions so far have been mainly limited to one form and direction of IFFs. This is illicit financial outflows (IFOs). This is a form of IFFs, where money leaves one country to another. The focus in discourses on IFOs has mainly been on money leaving developing countries of Africa in particular and to some extent Asia and Latin America.

These funds are normally destined to the more developed countries of Europe and North America in general, but to several tax havens across the world as well. These tax havens are secrecy jurisdictions, where illicit finances are accommodated.

The type of IFFs that has arguably not received much attention in various discourses is illicit financial inflows (IFIs). This constitutes IFFs that are directed to developing countries from many sources. Some of these funds originate from the developed world, while others are internally generated within the developing countries.

As is the case with IFOs, the IFIs may originate from tax evasion and avoidance and criminal activities. These activities include proceeds from corruption, drugs and human trafficking as well as from pirates.

Implications for Tanzania

IFFs are of great relevance and implications for Tanzania’s type of economy. This is because IFFs have many and fair-reaching negative direct and indirect impacts in the short, medium and long term development of a country. Such flows deprive a country like Tanzania of the badly needed pecuniary (monetary) resources for the provision of various public goods and services.

The services range from social ones in form and names of health, education, water, security and much more along these lines. They also include economic infrastructure in form of hard and orthodox infrastructure, including roads, ports, airport, electricity and railways. Others are soft infrastructure including telecommunications.

All these are essential for the development of both the public and private sectors in countries characterised by colossal infrastructure deficit as Tanzania is.

The worst that can happen as a negative implication of IFFs is loss of lives due to lack of health and related services in the needed quality and quantity. The other is denied education opportunity and what this implies at individual, household and national level for the country with huge skill shortages like Tanzania.

A way forward

IFFs is a matter of major concern not only at national, but also at global level. As a global problem, global solutions are needed without forgetting local and home-grown ones. The many institutions and individuals dealing with this unfortunate state of affairs need to have more coordinated and joint efforts. Addressing the challenge is like building Rome.

It is a process rather than an activity. It cannot be done in a day, but with dedication, political will and support as well as moral and ethical considerations, including the fear of God, it can be done.