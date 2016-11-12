Use wisely mid-season registration period

By Citizen

The Tanzania Mainland football mid-season players’ registration period for the on going premier league commences on Tuesday.

It is a period when premier league clubs are allowed to recruit players for the purpose of strengthening their squads ahead of the final round. The window also allows first and second division clubs to rectify their squads ahead of the second round which will end between April and May next year.

This is a very important opportunity, especially for clubs to rectify their weaknesses and bolster their strengths.

The first round of the premier league saw some clubs failing to maintain their standards. There were also a number of surprises.

Clubs like Stand United and Mtibwa Sugar were among the best four in the standing, but as the league gained momentum, the two clubs dropped. Stand United is now placed sixth after failing to dominate the second position while Mtibwa Sugar which was third is now placed fifth.

The first round also witnessed the drop of the last season league second placed team, Azam FC, which is now placed third with an eight point difference against second placed Young Africans. Simba remain at the top of the table but with surprise losses as the round drew to an end. Maji Maji which was at the bottom gained momentum to finish in position 13, leaving JKT Ruvu, Mwadui and Toto Africans in the relegation zone.

Simba’s technical bench has the duty of studying why their side lost the last to matches. The team coaches must focus on how to build their team and not to recruit players who will not assist them in the final round and hence fail to win the title.

Some clubs may be eying foreign players. This is good but they must ensure that the kind of players they recruit must bring a difference in the country’s soccer.

We call on the clubs to ensure they use this opportunity to improve the country’s soccer standard in general.

INSTIL DISCIPLINE IN OFFICERS

On Wednesday, Mwananchi newspaper published a story from Mbeya about police officers who were fired after harassing Isuto Secondary School girls. The officers allegedly physically attacked the girls and subjected them to other physical punishments.

The story also narrated of various actions taken by the authorities against law enforcers who have been accused of violating the Force’s code of conduct.

We commend the move of bringing about discipline in the police force. For years there have been complaints by ordinary citizens against officers’ general conduct. Cases of people being framed with charges they did not commit were plenty.

Meanwhile, the officers were in bad light when it comes to soliciting bribes. To this day, people still fear going to police stations.

The general notion is that police officers are supposed to be friends of good citizens. The latter are supposed to feel safe in the presence of the former. However, over the years this has not been the case as police stations were associated with places that must be feared by all.

Now that these disciplinary measures are being taken by the relevant authorities, it is our hope that things will change. People will have more confidence on the force and its members will change the way they deal with ordinary citizens.