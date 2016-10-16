Violators of human rights must be booked

By Citizen

Peace and security in Africa remain rare. Most economies on the continent remain donor-dependent, partly because of lack of peace and security. Over the years senseless conflicts have engulfed the continent comprising of 54 nation-states.

Lack of patriotic leaders has crippled economic progress, forcing majority of continent’s populations into abject poverty. At the same time, natural resources that were meant to help the people overcome poverty have often turned into a curse.

Democracy and rule of law continue to suffer in African states. This is often done deliberately as the ruling elite clings to power at all costs including stifling opposition. Vote rigging is the norm during most elections.

Human rights abuse, in various forms, continues unabated. Thousands flee their countries in search of safety elsewhere. In so doing, they lose their independence and are subjected to new laws that at times hinder their economic growth. They leave their homes, jobs, farms and investments in a bid to save their lives. They even lose their beloved ones.

Burundi has been in the news for the past 18 months or so – all because of the conflict that was triggered by the decision of its president, Pierre Nkurunziza, to seek a third term in office. Many forward looking citizens saw the move as a violation of the Arusha Peace Accords of 2000 that helped restore peace to the central African nation that had been torn apart due to civil strife.

During that period, Burundi has produced thousands of refugees who sought safety in Tanzania, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Tanzania alone received over 100,000 refugees.

ICC quit

Recently, the Burundi administration decided to remove itself from the International Criminal Court based in The Hague. Like several other leaders on the continent, President Nkurunziza, through his minister has said that the Court, established by the Rome Statute in 2002, was deliberately targeting Africa.

His government has sent a bill to the two parliaments, which endorsed the decision. Therefore, the country is in its final stages to officiate the decision.

Burundi is not the first to contemplate such a move. In recent years, Kenya was seen pushing for the agenda through the African Union. The pressure was so huge but later it was decided that such a decision should be taken by individual countries rather than by AU as a bloc.

African states comprise almost 30 per cent of the International Criminal Court’s membership. As regards to the convictions made by the Court so far, one could ask this question: Do the convicts, whether they are from Africa or not, deserve the kind of protection that some leaders like Nkurunziza have been pushing for?

It goes without saying that conflicts produce thousands of victims. There are rape incidents, injuries, torture and denial of human rights. All those who suffer in one way or another deserve justice. The culprits must also be booked. There is a general conviction that victims everywhere deserve some form of national or international justice. As the Burundi administration pushes for the country’s withdrawal from the ICC, who will administer justice to the victims of the civil strife that has rocked the tiny state?