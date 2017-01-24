WE MUST SHUN SUPERSTITION

On January 17, at Isanga Street of Mwamjelwa in Mbeya, mourners buried an empty coffin that ought to have contained the body of a nine-year-old boy who had died the previous day. After completion of the burial rites, a member of the bereaved family entered the room where poll bearers had collected the coffin and saw the body of the departed boy, wrapped in a cloth.

Anxiety gripped everybody, and it took the intervention of the police to do the necessary, that is, bury the boy. Issues surrounding the saga border on the ridiculous, for many believed the boy had actually been duly put in the coffin, taken to burial place and laid to rest.

That cannot be, of course. No dead person can turn into thin air and escape from a sealed coffin. The word doing the round, however, was: “There is an evil hand involved in this matter.”

The matter wasn’t made easier when a leader of some cult that professes Christianity declared that the boy had actually woken up from the dead and that “he saw him seated and coughing”.