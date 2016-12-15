WHAT OTHERS SAY : Media should delve into sports betting

By Charles Onyango-Obbo

It’s no secret that with the layoffs of recent months the Kenyan media is going through a tough patch.

The market has shrunk by between 15 per cent to 20 per cent from this time last year, some industry insiders say.

The situation is not as bad as in the west, where digital media and the internet have whacked traditional media, but Africa too has been hit. In South Africa some prestigious publications have shrivelled by up to 35 per cent in the last two years alone.

Nigeria has been even worse hit, given the sharp economic slowdown that came with the slump in oil prices, and the dizzying slide of the country’s currency, the naira.

The flagship title of a Nigerian friend, that early in 2015 published a fat 120-page weekend edition, has shrunk to 48 pages on a good day!

However, it is simplistic to blame it on all on digital media. There have also been some social-economic shifts. Consider The People newspaper that became a free sheet two years ago, making money from advertising, not cover price.

When I recently spoke to the chiefs at its publishing company Mediamax Network, they told me they have reached a sweet distribution of 140,000.

What this means is that at this rate, by middle of next year The People easily could be Kenya’s highest circulating newspaper, then the bets will be off.

You might say from that that the trend is toward free and light reads, that readers have become “shallow”. However, one of the papers enjoying a good run in Kenya is not the cheapest or light reading at all – it’s the Business Daily published by the Nation Media Group.

So where is the problem, then? These things are not an exact science, and we are in a very volatile period, so wise people should be cautious about answering that with certainty.

One area to look at could be the media’s near obsession with horse-race partisan politics. There is really little difference between front pages and lead items on TV when it comes to the beef between Jubilee and Cord today, than there was this time two years ago.

The media, then, has become a one-trick pony. Now people will pay to see a one-trick pony, but more will certainly pay to see one with three tricks. And you can never know, as the popularity of NTV Wild, the wildlife programme showed. There had always been the view that wildlife “is a Mzungu thing”. Apparently it isn’t.

Moving away from one trick is risky, but it allows you catch the shifts.

For example, some years ago, beverages were the most precious source of advertising in media. Then it was the telcos (Safaricom, Airtel etc.). Then it was education (especially the universities). Today, it is sports betting, according to media analysts who crunch these numbers.

This suggests that at each point, the advertising spend indicated the level of public interest and engagement and a shift. The media didn’t really follow them.

Sports betting is controversial and I hate it. But since it is legal (Kampala alone, an early starter, has nearly 400 legal sports legal shops, and the rest of East Africa has now caught up), then the media is faced with what their American peers have confronted.

In 2012 Colorado became the first state in the US to legalise marijuana. The Denver Post, one of the biggest newspapers in Colorado, opposed the legalisation.

But then it saw that dramatic changes had happened in Colorado society and state economy because of marijuana, so it did something “crazy”. It appointed a Marijuana Editor. Other media in the US made jokes about how it had appointed a “pot editor”.

He set up a website, The Cannabist, dedicated to weed. You can Google it or watch the documentary on it, “Rolling Papers”, on Netflix. It reviews weed, covers it economics, deaths from overdosing, cannabis-infused foods, name it. Weed plants grow in the office of The Cannabist, and also sorts of mind-altering stuff go on around them.

As other publications closed, the Denver Post has thrived, because pot is big.

Sports gambling might not be Kenya’s game changer.

Urbanisation, the revolution in family, and climate change are bigger issues, but if Sports Pesa can sponsor a Premier League club in England and sports betting is the biggest advertiser, I certainly would like to know what it means.