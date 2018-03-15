WHAT OTHERS SAY: The ‘madman’ theory of politics

Last week’s meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga, clearly caught several people on the Jubilee and Nasa coalition sides by surprise.

Going by the fury on social media, it seems the folks on Raila’s took the meeting much harder, seeing it as a “betrayal”. Understandable, given the acrimony of the election last year in which the two men faced off, claws and everything out, and Raila’s decision to go ahead with his controversial “swearing-in” as the “People’s President” in January.

There are many theories about how the two political leaders came to meet, but a source close to Raila says that, among other things, both sides were under pressure to “give [visiting] US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson something concrete to take home”, following a period when the Americans didn’t emerge smelling of roses from their positions during the elections.

It seems Tillerson and allies actually needed something to save his job, because barely had he arrived back in the US, than President Donald Trump fired him. Clearly it required more than an Uhuru-Raila rapprochement in Nairobi to save his hide.

Yet, while some of that might be correct, it underestimates both Uhuru and Raila’s political gamesmanship. The sense one gets listening carefully to fellows in the know, is that the roots of that meeting were laid when the Kenya Supreme Court nullified the August elections, in which Uhuru had been declared winner. Arguing that he had been robbed, Raila went to court.

The history-making victory placed Raila in a very sweet place, and he is too shrewd to have risked his political capital by going into a repeat election in October unless he was 100 per cent sure of winning it. The failure by the IEBC to carry out the reforms to sufficiently assuage Raila and Nasa before the repeat poll was a gift to them.

That made Raila’s swearing in inevitable. But since it was only a symbolic event, why did he go ahead with it?

The foot soldiers needed a swearing in for closure, and as a logical last chapter of the narrative that their side had been mugged at the polls.

In practical terms, though, it seems in the NASA coalition there were pro-Raila voices who were sure that co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka wouldn’t show up. Nor would Musalia Mudavadi, or Moses Wetangula.

This was an opportunity for, especially, people in Raila’s ODM part of the coalition, who were concerned that Nasa was becoming a political coalition, yet it was meant to be an electoral coalition without life beyond the election.

Raila’s swearing in, and the fact that the rest of the co-principals failed to show up, effectively allowed the end of Nasa, and allowed him to pull away the more militant sections of the other principals’ bases. But most importantly, it freed Raila to support someone totally different for 2022.

Having not showed up for the swearing in, despite commitments to do so, it seems Raila saw that it was logical not to consult the co-principals before meeting Uhuru.

In politics, like in war, sometimes it is good to do the “unthinkable”. It throws your enemies off balance, as they can no longer reasonably predict what you might do next.

It’s a version of what Americans call the “madman theory”, linked with president Richard Nixon. During the Cold War, he and his hatchet men sought to make the leaders of rival communist nations think Nixon was irrational and turbulent. As a result, those leaders would then avoid provoking the US, fearing an unpredictable American response. In many ways, Trump has put the world in much the same place.

After swearing in, it should not really be surprising that Raila met Uhuru, and will next make an equally dramatic decision for 2022.

For Uhuru, he just bought himself a lot of freedom in how he plays in the succession, despite the “written understanding” that he is to back his deputy William Ruto. And all they had to do, really, was pose for a photo to achieve all that.

The real genius of this, is that it’s the hardline fringes of Nasa/ODM and Jubilee that are unhappy with the prospect of an Uhuru-Raila political love-in.

However, those extreme fringes are the most unlikely to strike an alliance even if it were negotiated in heaven. Effectively, they have been orphaned.