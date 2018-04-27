As you read this, Tanzanian artists in the UK are getting ready to sleep.

Tomorrow, Saturday, is a big day in Birmingham, considered second largest city in the UK after London.

Rhythms, words, colours, moves and tones shall boom- boom- boom. Sindimba. Sokomoko. Jambo- Jambo...Swahili songs…clapped and danced to.

Heartlands, the venue, is right in the city centre.

Wasanii Tanzania Uingereza (Wasatu) was hatched in 2016 under the eyes and blessings of High Commissioner Asha-Rose Migiro.

The aim?

To project, promote, publicise, showcase and unite UK-based Bongo artists. We were scattered and weak as a group. Individually there is always abundant energy and natural talents. Each going hither and tether, flying, in trains, buses, private cars – across the UK, on the European continent, but disjointed.

Who is in Wasatu, for instance?

Saidi Kanda, the highly regarded multi instrumentalist. Most know Saidi as an award winning percussionist who once worked with Remmy Ongala and Jamaican super star Grace Jones, two years ago. His Mvula Mandondo band is currently one of the hottest sounds around. If anyone knew Tatu Nane (90s), Sayari (80s) or the 1970s Sunburst and Afro 70- then are examples of Tanzanian roots and fusion sounds. Mvula Mandondo is reproducing, re emerging. The power is exhilarating. No wonder a comment on Instagram rehearsal clip mused “Mashallah!”

NO wonder.

Then there is the Swahili singer, Fab Moses.

Co-founder and chair of Wasatu.

Fab Moses followers have compared his melodic vocals to the late Marijani Rajabu, the Sokomoko and Dar International crooner. Fab sings like an urban bird. Over the years he has horned his craft gigging with various London based East and Central African bands. The man is also a veteran acrobat. Secretary is Neema Kitilya.

Neema is passionate about Tanzanian food. The “Dinner and Dance” night is partly relying on Neema’s maandazi and other palatables. Based in Midlands, Neema and another woman powerhouse, Hamida Mbaga – God forbid – these women are everywhere. They do Tanzanian products. Wherever there is an African show, Hamida’s company, All Things African, is a never miss. She will be exhibiting at Heartlands club. Khangas. Models. Vitenges.

Then the dancer, Khadija Ismail.

She used to be with Kibisa and Muungano. Khadija knows Ngomas. In the old days, dancers were looked down on. In this part of the world dancers are extensions of our embassies. How do you know a Brazilian? Through Samba. Congolese? Soukous. Ndombolo. Khadija has promised a magic Sindimba show.

Who else?

I should mention Rama Sax who played on the famous Sina Makosa hit in the later 1970s. Rama’s blowing can also be heard on my Kilimanjaro tune on You Tube.

What about the guitarist John Ticha?

John is one of few Tanzanian artists here with disabilities yet his talent shines. He can do Mbaraka Mwinshehe and Marijani and he does so effortlessly. Yes he will be at Heartlands, waving Tanzania’s flag.

Just a few examples.

Wasatu.

But why now?

Why not in 1968? 1980? 2001?

Check this.

We had...

Ebrahim Hussein (1960s), Ghonche Materego (1980s) and the ever last Hukwe Zawose (1960s-2004). They toured overseas but always returned home. Playwright Hussein penned the classic Wakati Ukuta in the mid-1960s. A book that shook East African literature. There was Mashetani too. When I was a cub Uhuru reporter - I heard a story - those pre internet days.

Someone had witnessed Ebrahim Hussein performing a solo play. A one man show in Europe. “Astonishing...an intense performer!”

I personally watched Ghonche Materego, (now retired) doing a gig in Stockholm. He was with another theatre artist. Both mesmerising.

Dav Kyungu? The cartoonist. He was drawing since the 1970s. In Germany, he was relentless. Studying movies, doing graphics, and during the 1980s and 1990s – his youth peak. Now established at home through Matatizo productions. Making films. Writing weekly columns in the Daily News.

We have gifted artists.

We need to make art part of a national EVERYTHING. Not just a ticket to individual fame. But an export-import raw material. Where artists suck everyone’s imagination. We Tanzanians still treat art AND equate art with a weekend show. Art is the sister and brother of science and politics, it makes a nation. Creating Branding.

I am glad I am an artist