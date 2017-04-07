Wasatu’s heartwarming concert in Northampton

By By Freddy Macha

Hey! Have you tried logging into YouTube and clicking “Tanzania Artists|”?

You shall get Ali Kiba, Diamond Platnumz, etc. Unfortunately it is all about “Bongo richest artistes”….

And if you search “Tanzanian music”…. same thing, same flow.

These are our representatives on the world art scene. Tanzania music. Tanzania football. Tanzania food. Tanzanian artists. Who are the Tanzania Picassos, Alicia Keys and Denzel Washingtons? And is YouTube the only yardstick?

Governments and government leaders are usually the main catalysts to indicate a nation’s arts and culture pulse. When I was growing up, most of us thought “culture” meant traditional drumming (ngoma) and to be “cultured” or appreciate culture meant to like uneducated rural dancers grooving half naked in animal skins and bare foot. So much that utamaduni was equated to backwardness.

Arts and artists meant and might still signify “mad, crazy, drug addicts” (wavuta bangi)...

That’s why we need leaders with vision.

Mwalimu Nyerere translated some of William Shakespeare’s works into Swahili. Mwalimu promoted Kiswahili. Mwalimu applauded Utanzania. Nationhood. His passing has meant arts and culture will continue to groove on. Leaders do not “make” these things. They push them, they remind us who and what.

Right now we have come used seeing President John Magufuli playing tumba (conga drums) or ngoma without any qualm. That is a huge statement.

Our President does not need to utter a speech and say drums are as African as ugali and Mount Kilimanjaro and gyrating (kukata viuno) ….ditto ndombolo.

No. No. No.

That is what true leaders do. They lead by example.

Last Saturday here in the UK, we had the pleasure of seeing our UK envoy, Dr Asha-Rose Migiro, travelling all the way from her offices in London to Northampton, to support Tanzanian artists. Northampton? I hear you asking. Such an obscure town and place. I personally had never been to Northampton.

It is like saying Nzega, Bumbuli, Sumbawanga or Monduli. You don’t go there. Unless there is a very big reason. You go to Mwanza, Arusha, Dodoma, i.e. Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool and such places for football, factories, government matters or business.

Wasatu was hyped for months. A Kiswahili acronym for Wasanii Tanzania Uingereza, with an intent of (like we have pointed on this column various times) uniting and highlighting Tanzanian art and artists in Britain.

When Dr Migiro said that the arts are among principal interests of President Magufuli it was not a rhetorical declaration. You could see she meant it. Otherwise why wouldn’t she send her deputies to this obscure club in the forests of Northampton?

Why would she book her main driver and an assisting chaperon, to race through busy English motorways (called highways in the US), on a Saturday night when she was supposed to take a weekend rest?

“Let us remember victims of recent floods in Coast, Mtwara and Lindi regions…” she asked us to stand up in a minute silence. Then the typical Migiro brief –and- to-the point speech. She praised efforts of artists coming together. We all felt we had high ranking support.

Arts, sports and science are the silent, effective representatives of a country. So many nations get known and do benefit economically and psychologically from individual athletes, scientists and performing artists.

When I posted a clip of Fab Moses with Afrika Jambo Band singing the classic Simba wa Nyika number Sina Makosa on Instagram, there was a response from some Mzungu lady who had just been to Zanzibar. She wrote that she wanted to go back to Tanzania—just from hearing and watching that one minute clip. What does this mean to you? Tourism? International recognition? So much more.

Wasatu was created mid last year and pushed by High Commissioner Migiro. Core founders were dancer Khadija Ismail (ex-Muungano Troupe and Kibisa Ngoma), Saidi Kanda (award winning musician, Womad, 1989), Ramadhani Kanyinda, known as Rama Sax (ex-Simba wa Nyika now with Afrika Jambo Band), Neema Kitilya (current secretary general of Wasatu) who sells and promotes Tanzanian cuisine here. Plus Fab Moses (acrobat and musician), and Hamida Mbaga (absent in Northampton), one of the most fervent ladies servicing Tanzanian goods in the UK. I am not going to mention myself, but I love these sorts of things, and when I beat the drum to kick off the night I felt like a phone recharged. Comfort zone.

Whenever we Tanzanians meet overseas, we do the same things over and over again. We are either copying stuff from somewhere else (e.g. ndombolo) – we do not see art as a wide ranging field of trees: comics, poetry, theatre, paintings, etc. We are limited. Hopefully, next time you click Tanzania art on YouTube you will see more than Diamond Platinumz. Twenty per cent of the money from the 100 plus Northampton attendees will be sent to the flood victims. Hail Wasatu!

London, 5 April, 2017

Email: gmacha52@gmail.com