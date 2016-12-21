Waste needs to be better managed in Dar es salaam

By Citizen

A 2014 technical report, Waste Management and Recycling in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, names ours as Africa’s third fastest growing city and the world’s eighth filthiest.

It further points out that Dar es Salaam has a serious waste management problem though it has the potential to be one of the most beautiful in the world.

Waste management disposal entails activities and actions required to manage waste from its inception to its final disposal. This includes amongst other things, collection, transport, treatment and disposal of waste together with monitoring and regulation.

According to the report, Dar es Salam’s waste production per capita in the city is as high as 0.56kg per day. It will be recalled that President John Magufuli cancelled 2015 Independence Day celebrations and we all engaged on a countrywide cleaning exercise.

A decision was issued that every last Saturday of the month, families should participate in cleaning their neighbourhoods. This has been initiative is ongoing, though the enthusiasm is somewhat slackening. Dar es Salaam City remains a generally filthy city. There must reasons for this.

First, the local government’s waste collection capacity is still very poor. There are no sufficient vehicles for the purpose. Even the ones that we have are in a pitiable state, for most of them are not even roadworthy.

Secondly, most households lack waste bins, leading to having garbage scattering around without control. Third, controlling liquid waste is expensive therefore few households can afford it. Some of the ready-for-disposal waste remains untouched for months.

Fourth, we seem to lack the sense to appreciate environmental beauty. We consider it normal to have dirty around us.

Recycling industry

Fifth, the recycling industry is still at its nascent stage. So far, it is mostly plastic and paper that is recycled. The resulting products, however, are of a poor quality and can hardly compete with the imported varieties, let alone getting a niche in the foreign markets.

Sixth, for many years Dar es Salaam has been grappling with finding a suitable dumping site. The current site is poorly equipped and not large enough. And it is the only one!

And then, many times, waste collection trucks can be seen inadvertently dropping garbage while being driven from the collection points the dumping site, Pugu Kinyamwezi, on the outskirts of the city.

The above mentioned report has it that Tanzania’s 2009 Solid Waste Management Regulations are almost identical on paper to the South African 2008 Environmental Management: Waste Act. The only major difference is when it comes to enforcement. The report says that Tanzania lacks the capacity to effectively implement the regulations. Therefore, a number of measures need to be taken to deal with the problem.

First, city authorities must buy more vehicles for waste collection. Households must have waste bins. The pace of removing waste from collections points must be improved. Facilities for removing liquid waste need to be in place.

Secondly, legislations dealing with hygiene must be enforced accordingly. Again people must be encouraged to build the culture of appreciating cleanliness.