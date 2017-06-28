Water managing needs massive improvement

By TheCitizen

Recent statements on water supply by senior government officials—with focus on Dar es Salaam—gives the impression we are soon to relegate water shortage to history, but are we?

This city’s residents and those of other urban areas have been thus promised before, but the water shortage the situation has largely remained the same.

What pains the people is that, while they contend with dry pipes at their homes, hotels and workplace washrooms, a lot of water goes to waste as they watch. Broken pipes lead to unacceptably huge water loss.

The water supply systems that were installed mostly in the 1950s and 60s are now in poor state of disrepair and old age while there is the challenge of supplying water to populations vastly larger than they were originally set up to serve. It means, authorities must address the issue of dilapidated infrastructure so as to ensure that water that leaves the sources reaches consumers.

And then, insufficient budget allocation aside, there is a tendency of consumers not paying their bills and sadly, the government and its agencies are usually among the culprits. To improve and expand supply systems, money is, needless to say, necessary, so, more push is needed to ensure all who enjoy Dawaso services pay.

Again, there is flagrant misuse of water by those who, we suspect, have fraudulently connected themselves, meaning, they pay nothing to Dawasco. We are talking about water theft and lost funds here!

And then, we have all that water which falls from the heavens, virtually all of it being left to cascade to the Indian Ocean. How about having major water harvesting projects?

We want to fully agree with President John Magufuli who recently said something is seriously wrong with management our water authorities. Our argument therefore is that, without fixing matters in that score, all water plans and pledges will remain sheer hot air till eternity.

EDUCATE ON BAD COSMETICS

Having fairer skin has become a thing some of our people crave for, especially now when the concept of beauty is equated to the Hollywood hype. Women, especially the young, want to look pretty and appealing. They use different cosmetics liberally on their skins, ostensibly to boost their beauty.

But, in so doing, many end up applying cosmetics that are so harmful, they react negatively on their skins.

In our major towns, some skin medications are used as cosmetics without expert guidance.

Skin treatment ointments and lotions are potent substances used to treat only certain skin conditions or diseases.

Therefore, they have absolutely no indication for cosmetic usage, according to Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority (TFDA) official, Ms Fortunata Kumbakumba. Experts routinely issues warnings that skin lightening creams can even lead to liver damage or have effects on the nervous or digestive systems.

The baffling thing is, there are people in our midst with ruined faces which any casual observe will associate to skin lightening creams, yet harmful “beauty” products remain popular.

We have a number of our international models, including Miriam Odemba, who are so black and yet, so beautiful.