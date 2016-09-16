There are differing views regarding the Internet and online communication. Among some negative opinions is that cyber culture is harming the young. In South East Asia for instance, the consequence of mobile phones on children has become a national issue.

Two years ago Kariya City in Japan banned cellphone use for children aged 6 to 15 after 9pm. This is due to the way the technology affects the young in their social behaviour, health and education. Speaking of health, spending long hours starring at computer and hand held devices may affect the eye sight.

Or radiation. So far, neuro-surgeons and physicians are still unclear about long-term damage on the brain resulting from excessive use of these seemingly fascinating and exciting gadgets.

But phones and the Internet are not the only subheads of this technology. The other is transportation (aeroplanes, cars, etc) and the managing of roads via traffic lights.

Major positives of cyber technology include speedy or instant communication. Fifty years ago the telegram was regarded as the fastest means of delivering news. Then came telex and eventually fax. All these have been bypassed by email, SMS and Skype.

Fewer cards are used today to invite guests to birthday, religious and wedding celebrations when compared the situation two decades ago. Social networking sites like Facebook send you a reminder of your friends’ birthdays. Announcements of deaths and parties via social networking sites are so common that letter writing and even telephone calls have vanished.

And it is in these social network sites that forums for love or endless discussions are having a great impact.

Take WhatsApp, the popular, free, personal application (Apps) – it is quite common among Africans and other developing nation users.

Chat groups of various themes can be formed and have a far more effective impact than Facebook, LinkedIn and the like. Facebook needs passwords and sometimes you have total strangers snooping and asking you for friendship. This is in contrast to WhatsApp whereby only those whose numbers are on your phone can correspond to you.

I was in a recent group chat. The talk was religion. Someone with a Muslim name was complaining how it has become so hard to travel overseas due to the suspicion of terrorism.

“Having a Muslim name is such a drag. Not only when you hand in your passport at airports...but if you send money home they question you too. The concern is that the cash might be used to fund terrorist activities. These thugs have totally destroyed the meaning of being a Muslim.”

Speaking of Islam, last week the British Olympic champion, Mo Farah, (bona fide from Somalia and real name is Mohammed) was delayed at an American airport on his way from the Rio Olympics. The American airport official did not know who the multiple gold medalist was. Not unusual sometimes. Farah’s wife, Tania—also the athlete’s manager—protested loudly and clearly.

So our WhatsApp character went on: “I have decided I am going to change my Islamic name and my family’s to African ones. No more Arab names. Maybe it is about time we Africans heeded the call to use our own, indigenous names. I remember the late Congolese leader Mobutu Sese Seko. He was a bad guy, a killer and fisadi. But he was spot on regarding Africanness. He ordered Congolese people to ditch European names and adapt African ones. Why should we be called Abu-Bakar Suleiman or Charles Jones Anthony, instead of Mugyabuso Tungaraza? I admire prominent Africans who use names like Kingunge Ngombale-Mwiru. That is original. If you tell fellow Africans that, they get very furious. We are ready to defend even die for foreign beliefs and disregard our roots.

As the discussion went on, I was reminded of Fela Anikulapo Kuti (pictured), the Afro jazz Nigerian musician who passed away in 1997. Around the mid-1980s, Nigerian authorities invaded his music premises beat up his band members and threw his mother out of the second floor. This resulted in her death. Fela released an album called Coffin for Head of State in defiance. Years later they jailed him for five years. On coming out, he was interviewed and said African leaders use their positions for personal gain, not for developing their countries. He also questioned the rationale of adapting foreign religions.

“Europeans have their own God and ways of worship. In Africa we have our ways of worship...but when an African wants to understand why he was born, he is regarded a failure. So all African leaders look to Europe for progress....that is why we cannot progress on the same level as the Whites. You see, Africa has not been able to contribute its own knowledge to the universe. But we have knowledge in Africa....”