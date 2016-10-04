FLY ON THE WALL : We are sitting on a corruption time bomb

By Kasera Nick Oyoo midastea@gmail.com

This column has been around for only a few months but there is no denying that it stands and fights for change in outlook if the nation that is Tanzania is to be saved from mostly itself – the enemy within.

A group of four men at a table next to this columnist were obviously enjoying themselves. Clearly, the swallowing was of the kind that gives the impression that none of them had anywhere to go or anything to do the next day given the avalanche of alcoholic beverages of all kinds raining down on their table.

It was late afternoon back in 2014 and things were obviously still good judging from the way the young men gulped down their drinks.

As the early evening inched on and drinks continued to flow and voices continued to rise (Konyagi is obviously not holy water), the team leader proceeded to invite your columnist, who had been sitting alone, nursing a “ka-quarter” Konyagi, to join them.

Mujuni (not his real name) was persuasive and yours truly joined the team that was now in a high celebratory mood. It turned out the quartet was celebrating a hit (tumepiga hela), which, if Mujuni was to be believed, amounted to over Sh250 million.

To cut a long story short, yours truly was shocked to the core when, with alcohol in full flow, names started being bandied around of the company (name withheld) where the hit had been made, how it was done and the senior manager (a familiar name in corporate circles), who made it possible.

“Aisee (so and so) must be a fool. He sits there earning a paltry Sh6 or 7 million while we are here in Sinza kwa Wajanja (Sinza where the crafty reign) and in just one deal we pocket a quarter of a billion just like that. Hapa mjini na mjini mipango (in this city deal-making rules),” continued Mujuni.

Your columnist woke up the next day feeling the effects of more than a quarter Konyagi, but what was more dampening was not the spirit but the feeling of tragedy the nation faces in the form of these young men, all aged between 25 and 40, who have made “kupiga hela za faster” (making a quick buck) a philosophy of life.

The study highlighted by The Citizen last Friday, September 22, 2016, that says that six out of ten young Tanzanians would be ready to corruptly make a quick buck conforms with what your columnist experienced with Mujuni and his friends.

Here were four healthy, able-bodied young men, who were spending their day (I later established they had been sitting from midday) enjoying proceeds from an obviously shady deal in which insider assistance was crucial and, what’s more, gloating over their ability to make easy money while stupid folks spent their day slaving it out.

It is a tragedy that one is reminded of young people, used to seeing folks who have made a fast buck spend like there is no tomorrow, who have been quick to ridicule anyone who seems not to have money to spend in the same fashion.

There is a tragedy in all this. The founding fathers of this nation stood for various ideals, including integrity, honesty, humanity and fairness. The study commissioned by the East African Institute of the Aga Khan Development Network shows ironically that 75 per cent of the same youth say religion is their most cherished value.

It’s sad that young folk, who should be the future of the nation, should proclaim their deep faith while at the same time be willing to engage in corruption. It is not just a condemnation of the young but of how long society has come and further exposes why religious leaders are unable to set examples of piety and honesty.