We borrow our role from the future

It is often said that we borrow the earth from our future progeny rather than inherit it from our ancestors to use as we please. If that maxim is true, then it should concern us how we use and conserve the Earth so that our future generations will find it liveable.

Science has made it possible for humanity to advance in the use of technology in a wide variety of human endeavours, including health, agriculture and mining. Our daily lives, from our personal ablutions to all human activity aimed at earning our living here on earth, are now dominated and dictated by the use of chemicals, some of which are extremely harmful to our health and the well-being of our environment.

A recent workshop organised by the Forum for Environment Sustainability, Poverty Eradication and Gender Equality (Fespege), an NGO in Kenya, reminded participants of our role as gatekeepers in stemming the rapid descent of our world towards the continuous use and misuse of banned industrial chemicals and the need to take positive action to ensure that legal and policy actions are in place in sub-Saharan Africa to spur this movement.

In a workshop attended by participants from community-based NGOs from Uganda, Tanzania and host nation Kenya, Fespege coordinator Susan Kabogo said it was action by non-governmental and community-based organisations that would inspire change.

Situation reports from three of five East African Community member countries point to a similarity of conditions. According to a 1997 National Environment Management Council (NEMC) report, Tanzania faces challenges in six areas, including land degradation due to the removal of woody vegetation at a higher rate than the ability to regenerate.

The other five areas cited in the NEMC report were:

l Inadequate access to good quality water, with more than half of diseases resulting from water contamination or a lack of water for daily use

l Pollution of water, air and soil due to solid waste, sewage, air emissions and noise in urban areas and due to nutrient loading and agricultural chemicals in rural areas

l Loss of wildlife habitats and biodiversity resulting from poaching, increasing demand for agricultural land, pollution, invasive species and climate change

l Degradation of marine and freshwater aquatic ecosystems due to industrial and agricultural effluents, over-fishing and unregulated tourism in coastal areas

l High rates of deforestation as a result of small-scale mining, bush fires and the uncontrolled cutting of wood for cooking, sale, building and other uses

Close examination of these six core areas that endanger our health and the environment we live in will show that it is not just Tanzania that is affected. Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and pretty much the rest of the continent are all at risk due to, among other things, lack of clear structures of governance.

Tanzania’s National Implementation Plan notes that a number of other gaps in the management of persistent organic pollutants (POPs) still remain. They include:

l Insufficient policies and legislation to address all aspects of managing and monitoring POPs, alternatives to POPs and liability for improper disposal of POPs waste and remediation of sites contaminated with POPs

l Inadequate enforcement of existing legislation on management of POPs

l Lack of guidelines on managing POPs waste and remediating sites contaminated with POPs

l Weak capacity to document and monitor the impacts of POPs on human health and the environment

Some of the priorities for implementing the Stockholm Convention, as identified in

Tanzania’s National Implementation Plan, are:

Tanzania has committed itself to reviewing its existing legislation to ensure that it is consistent with the requirements of the Stockholm Convention in relation to the management of production, use, stockpiles and wastes of POPs pesticides. In particular, it will review the Plant Protection Act to identify gaps in relation to the identification and quantification of stockpiles.