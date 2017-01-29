We could have avoided one-book policy hurdles

The Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Technology is in the news again for all the wrong reasons: thousands of pupils across Tanzania have been learning without textbooks a month since schools opened this year.

This is a serious concern in an already creaking education system.

The ministry acknowledges failure to deliver textbooks to be used by Standard One to Three pupils, citing hurdles caused by syllabus change.

It insists that the delays were caused by a process to improve the syllabus aimed at aligning it with changes that target to lay particular emphasis on reading, writing and counting.

Last year the ministry announced a one-textbook policy to compel all schools to use one textbook for a specific subject, published by one firm and printed by a single entity.

This is likely to have complicated the matter, causing delays in textbook distribution.

But why has the withdrawal of textbooks used before been so sudden if the ministry was unprepared? Couldn’t the replacement been orderly? What is the point of creating confusion, having pupils learning without textbooks, teachers being at loss and parents being forced to incur more costs for buying books? The Tanzania Institute of Education (TIE) has it that the decision to improve the syllabus was reached following a research that was released in 2015 revealing that the majority of pupils complete Standard Seven without knowing how to read, count or write. We have no qualms about that. But did it warrant an abrupt ban on textbooks then being used before the new ones were ready and distributed?

Pupils, teachers and parents on tenterhooks

The fact that pupils, teachers, parents and school owners are on tenterhooks is saddening. The Tanzania Association of Managers and Owners of Non-governmental Schools and Colleges (Tamongsco) complains being kept in the dark about what is happening.

Some teachers have been using their experience to teach lower classes. When schools opened, some parents bought their children textbooks listed in the old curriculum, which are no longer in use. This means they will have to incur extra costs for purchasing new textbooks. Tamongsco also complains about additional costs, which they have had to incur following the government’s decision to change the syllabus.

Moreover, teachers have to be retrained to be conversant with the improved syllabus.

TIE maintains that the new syllabus was inevitable considering changes in the world.

It cites new subjects in the syllabus such as HIV/Aids, drugs and climate change as crucial to enable children to better understand the environment around them. Whatever good the syllabus, it should have been implemented smoothly.

We have seen needless changes being made in education before, with important subjects scrapped or combined.

In 2013, the ministry changed the grading system in secondary schools, only to be ditched last year.