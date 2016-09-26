We must wingraft war otherwise we're doomed

By Citizen

The country has lost billions upon billions since the early 2000s, thanks to grand corruption, executed by crooks masquerading as businesspersons in collusion with individuals entrusted with managing public offices.

Reports by reputed audit firms and the annual exposes by the Controller and Auditor General and Parliament have, over the years, given details on how much public coffers are siphoned through reckless expenditure or outright theft.

There was the 2006 scam surrounding the looting of Sh133 billion from the Bank of Tanzania External Payment Arrears (EPA) account. In the same year, there was the Richmond emergency power supply saga that saw the country lose Sh172 billion.

In 2014, there was the Tegeta escrow account scandal that in which a whopping Sh306 was irregularly withdrawn, a sizeable amount of which ended in bank accounts of public figures. The list is long…

It is, therefore, not a wonder that much as Tanzania is touted as a country endowed with enormous natural resources, it has remained one of the poorest in the world, five decades-plus after independence!

We aver that corruption is one of our greatest enemies, without which we wouldn’t be suffering, say, the ignominy of having our children learn while seated on the floor. Or thousands of our people dying of easily treatable diseases for lack essential medicine in public health facilities. This, when middle level civil servants drive expensive personal vehicles and live in posh houses they built without taking bank loans!

Previous administrations seem to have largely closed their eyes as some holders of public office, in collusion with businesspersons, looted the country. It all boils to one word—corruption.

Let it be hoped that the fifth phase government will be steadfast in fighting harder the demon of grand corruption—and win. Yes, for that is the only way to ensure there is real prosperity for all Tanzanians.

CUF NEEDS A HEALING PROCESS

Hardly a week after publication of our September 19, 2016 editorial, in which we appealed to Prof Ibrahim Lipumba to rethink his determination to cling to the Civic United Front (CUF) chairmanship, a fracas erupted at the party’s head office in Dar es Salaam.

During the Saturday incident, a pro-Lipumba group forcibly entered the office compound, manhandled two security guards, grabbing a gun from one of them. We don’t side with either of the two deeply fractious factions.

We have no qualms, therefore, with the decision of Registrar of Political Parties Judge Francis Mutungi to endorse Prof Lipumba as the legitimate CUF chairman.

He has thus won the bitter battle highlighted by his August 2015 resignation from the top seat, rescinding it, and launching a comeback campaign this year.

However, perfect though they may be, legal verdicts (like Judge Mutungi’s) are essentially technical, whose effective and long-lasting application rests on the positive reception of those they cover.

Prof Lipumba’s victory is thus tentative. It would become wholesome if he goes on preside over a healing process to restore harmony and keep the party afloat as a united and vibrant player in multi-party politics.