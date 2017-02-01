We need strategies to safeguard schoolgirls

By Citizen

Action Plan, a non-governmental organisation, has come up with a project aimed at safeguarding the welfare of schoolgirls in Mafia District. The move comes in the wake of a report indicating that 10 per cent of schoolgirls in the district have been dropping out of school every year due to pregnancy or early marriage.

The area MP confirms that teen marriage is a serious problem in the island. Many families in the district, he notes, still harbour beliefs that undermine the rights of the girl child.

One might blame the parents for marrying off their daughters who are in tender age, but you can’t but wonder why a grown up man would want a small girl for a wife!

As we commend Action Plan for the move, which is certain to enable many young girls to grow into responsible adults, we would like to urge the government to take this issue seriously.

Schoolgirls drop out is not a problem confined to Mafia. We are certain there are many unreported cases out there and this means, it is mot prudent to leave the crusade in the hands of a single NGO.

The government has the obligation to ensure every child gets all her rights which will enable him or her to grow into a responsible adult.

It goes without saying, therefore, that there is a need for comprehensive policies and strategies to tackle this problem. The government should take the lead in dealing with this problem while roping in other stakeholders.

The future of this country hinges on its young, which is why safeguarding their wellbeing is not an option. If we are to have a strong economy, we need to invest in our young girls and boys today. We believe that this is a task which the government is capable of fulfilling, more so when it has dedicated stakeholders such as Action Plan.

COURTS MUST REMAIN FREE

The call by Second Phase Government President Ally Hassan Mwinyi to the Judiciary that it must maintain its independence in the administration of justice is commendable.

Early this week, Mzee Mwinyi, while launching the Law Week and Legal Education in the city, said for the Judiciary to be respected, it must administer justice properly and stay free from any interference by individuals or other organs. He insisted that the Judiciary must ensure that judges and magistrates adhere to the code of ethics that guide their profession.

The call by the retired President is crucial because in order to build a free and prosperous nation, the question of principle of checks and balance is of utmost importance. Our country as a democracy has three independent pillars: the Executive, the Judiciary and the Parliament. Each pillar must work in accordance with the established guiding principles. There should not be any overlapping of functions.

There are often public outcry with regards to delays in the dispensing of justice. That must be avoided for, as the adage goes, “Justice delayed is justice denied.” The Judiciary must ensure people’s confidence in it is not eroded. It must do so by seeing to it that justice is dispensed expeditiously.