We’re doomed if we don’t stamp out fraud in exams

By Citizen

With the announcement of the Standard Seven national examination results on Thursday, the academic fate of 238 young Tanzanians has been sealed—very negatively.

They won’t join Form One next year irrespective of whether they are intelligent or whether their parents’ have the money to take send them to private schools. The reason is their exam results were cancelled for they are said to have been involved in cheating!

A headteacher for a school in Mwanza is up in arms against the National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) for nullifying his school’s results on the argument that he wasn’t party to the scam. If we are to go by his word, and if indeed cheating took place, then that was the work of his teachers, not him.

Some years back we sent an investigative reporter who managed to purchase a paper, hours before it was administered to Form Four candidates. We will therefore say for a fact that cheating is a reality, much as it might be impossible to determine its extent.

While one might understand when students cheat, one will find is hard to fathom it when the misconduct is institutionalised. Yes, because the work of the teacher is to impart knowledge to students, while sitting the exams is strictly the learners’ burden.

We agree every teacher wants to see his learners perform well in the exams—it gives him the pleasure that his work has not in vain—but he shouldn’t help them out in the exam room.

In the event of his class performing poorly, he will view that as a challenge to review his teaching skills in future. However, when a teacher gets involved in cheating, then the nation is in serious trouble. The motivation for such a teacher must be to impress the school head he has been doing an excellent job. Some school owners are known to pay generous bonuses to teachers for, say, every A Grade scored in the subject they handle.

More serious trouble

When the school administration sinks into the scourge, the nation is in even more serious trouble. Such an administration would be seeking to impress parents its school is excellent at imparting knowledge to the nation’s future leaders. This kind of a school, more so if they it is privately owned, is guarantee to register full classrooms in subsequent years, irrespective of how extortionate their fees are.

One can only hope that those who cheat their way to Form One are posted to O-Level schools that don’t entertain the rot and that those who cheat to join A-Level don’t manage to cheat their way to university!

The craze to be ranked tops in national examinations is pushing many schools to focus more on how to make their students get good grades instead of good education.

Could the massive cheating and top ranking obsession (as opposed to gaining knowledge) be the reason some schools have Form Ones who can hardly spell their own names? Could the same also be the reason we have language graduates who have problems constructing one, flawless paragraph in English or Kiswahili?