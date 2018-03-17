THE SOJOUNER: We slept on dining tables

By Danford Mpumilwa mpumilwa@gmail.com

Soon after I completed my high school education, way back in the early 70s at Mkwawa in Iringa town, I found myself boarding an East African Railways and Harbours bus from my Chalowe village, straddling the Mbeya-Njombe highway. I was on my way to the District Commissioner’s office in Njombe.

I had received a letter, delivered by the same bus system, care of, (c/o) my local postal church private bag, ordering me to do so as part of my long safari to Buhemba in Musoma, to join the then mandatory and compulsory national service stint. That was Nyerere time. Being a teenager - I was barely 19 then - I was thrilled by this new adventure in my life.

Being on ‘official duties’ the letter I had was enough guarantee for me to travel for ‘free’ to Njombe. The government would reimburse the bus company later.

Once in Njombe, I and a few other high school graduates were ushered into the District Commissioner’s office where we were handed our bus and rail travel warrants to proceed, the following morning, to the respective national service camps we were assigned to. Sadly I was the only one assigned the farthest Buhemba camp. Others were to report to camps in Coast, Mbeya, Dodoma and Iringa regions.

The following morning I boarded another ‘Railway’ bus to Dodoma. I was not sure what reception I would receive in Dodoma. But then Nyerere’s system was efficient. At the bus station, I and a few others from other parts of Tanzania, were received by an educational officer who ferried us to the Mazengo Secondary School where we had our meals and spent the night there.

The next day, fortified with a few buns and bananas, I boarded the Dodoma – Mwanza train – again on Government travel warrant. It was the longest surface sojourn I had ever undertaken. And it still is.

After an overnight rattle on those bone shaking train seats we arrived in Mwanza. I was famished and disoriented. But after a sugar cane treat I was directed to the nearby bus stand where I literally jumped into a bus whose destination was written Musoma. Again my government travel warrant was honoured.

Now, maps have a tendency to cheat. In my mind, courtesy of the maps, the Musoma – Mwanza distance was at most an hour’s drive. You can imagine my shock when after more than six hours, on that pot-holed road, the bus conductor informed me that we still had two or more hours to reach our destination. Hungry, sleepy and penniless, I had to thank the conductor for sharing his boiled sweet potatoes with me.

Late in the afternoon we entered the suburbs of Musoma town. But, I and two other colleagues I met on the bus, could not reach the town itself because the conductor stopped another bus going in the opposite direction, saying that was the Buhemba bus.

We boarded this dilapidated bus, again with our government travel warrants, and again we endured another two hours of a bumpy drive to this remote Buhemba National Service Camp, where we arrived at about 7p.m.

The warm welcome we anticipated at the camp gate was zero – nada. The Military Police, instead railed at us for arriving late and then frog-marched us to our sleeping quarters. There were no beds. We slept on top of tables. Notwithstanding the hordes of mosquitoes which feasted on us that night, we slept like babies. Our sleep was, however, cut short by some loud banging early next morning. We had slept in the dining room. …next week we begin to love this new life.