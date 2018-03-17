We wish Yanga, Simba the best in CAF Cup

With Zanzibar’s JKU and Zimamoto out of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) competitions, local soccer fans’ hopes for psychological relief now rest on two clubs- Simba and Young Africans.

Simba and Young Africans, popularly known as Yanga, are seeking to advance in the Caf competitions.

True, the two teams face an uphill task, but they have a responsibility to do the country proud as its representatives in the continental club competitions.

Tanzania Mainland champions Yanga take Township Rollers in the Caf Champions League today in Gaborone, Botswana.

They lost the first round, first leg 2-1 at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam last week.

But fans, at home, are hoping that the team will overturn the deficit and advance to the group stage of the lucrative tournament.

On the other hand, Simba also play away to Egyptian side, Al Masry in the Caf Confederation Cup tonight.

Simba were held to a 2-2 draw in the first round, first leg in Dar es Salaam last week.

From all indications, both teams face a herculean task. They need to be at their best to advance to the next round of the two competitions. Available statistics show that local teams have poor records in the African club tournaments.

No Tanzanian club has tasted continental glory, and the onus will be on Yanga and Simba to secure the results they need to progress to the next stage and end the trophy drought.

Yanga need a win of at least two clear goals in today’s clash to reach the group stage. If they lose, they will drop to the playoff of the Caf Confederation Cup.

For Simba, a win of at least one clear goal against Al Masry, will see them make it to the second round of the Confederation Cup.