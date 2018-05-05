Well boys, turn focus to 2019 Afcon U17

The Tanzanian football fraternity in a state of ecstasy following the national youth team’s outstanding performance at the Cecafa Under-17 Challenge Cup in Burundi.

Serengeti Boys, as the national Under-17 soccer team is fondly referred to, are the gallant winners of the 2018 East and Central Africa youth Championship, which came to a close last weekend.

The feat was historic. It is the first time that the Tanzanian boys returned home with the ultimate prize since the regional tournament’s incision in 2007. It is significant in many ways as was the 2018 Nigeria Ladies Open title won by the country’s golf sensation, Angel Eaton in the Nigerian capital of Abuja early this year. Recent successes in both football and golf can be attributed to organisational discipline, adequate preparations, constant scouting and nurturing of young talent, among others.

These are attributes that are yet to be embraced in other sports fields. The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) deserve commendation.

Other sports federations must have noticed what these federations are doing. What they need now is to discard the old way of doing things and learn from their counterparts.

Failure to attract sponsors, lack of strategy and lack of adequate preparations for competitions are some of the challenges that continue to dog most local sports federations, which, if addressed, the country can restore its dented pride in major competitions.