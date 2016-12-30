What do you do when you are in London’s ‘Tube’?

Tube is a nickname for London’s underground train network.

Fast. Best means of transport if you live in the city. Sometimes I wonder whether YouTube –the Internet video channel – was inspired by London’s tube.

The heck. Some city folks resent The Tube. Dirty, they say. Filthy. Almost 200 years old (the underground trains were invented by British innovators in 1863), therefore really, really old pathways. Yes, it is normal to see rats and mice running around the tracks. Day and night. Yes, the dark tracks are full of soot, dust and spider cobwebs.

No clean air, despite well built ventilation holes. No wonder there are regular shutdowns, maintenance and reconstruction works.

These same “anti-tubers” argue that if you rely on the underground you will never “know” London. Buses might be slow. However, they teach you proper urban geography. Sightseeing. So they keep on saying.

Then there is the fear of terrorism and bombs.

Yeah. The Tube is a scary place, thanks to that hanging possibility.

How about Tube fans?

On from 5am till midnight. Nonstop. In fact, London has recently developed an all night service. The average waiting time is 3-5 minutes. No other travel service is so efficient. Buses? Well they are not bad, either. Average waiting time is 10 minutes on some routes. But don’t forget constant traffic lights and road jams.

Not many Third World cities in developing nations have underground trains. When I used to live in Rio de Janeiro, 25 years ago, there was only one tube line, compared to London’s 11 and 270 stations. Rio residents adored the service because of security. Robbers never used this facility because they knew within minutes the police would nab them.

So what do you do when travelling with The Tube? If you ask an East African (or any African) they would say chat, mingle, socialise. Yes, you do see Londoners talking in the Tube. But these are only people who know each other.

Otherwise, strangers do not talk. Shhshsh. It is like taboo.

Travellers are silent and deadpan as the Kalahari Desert.

In the old days it would be reading a book or a newspaper. 2016-2017 it is phones. The darling of communication! As soon as trains starts moving, we dive and scramble for our gadgets. Any joy, any thoughts are transmitted into the little electrical star and princess.

Sometimes I do that, others I...Mmmh. What do I do?

On Christmas Eve I picked up one of the many magazines and daily newspapers distributed free of charge on public transport. On the cover of The Times magazine were four young white males. Each with boxer shorts. Bare-chested. All well chiselled and muscled. One had a dumbbell; two were clasping skipping ropes while the fourth held arms akimbo. They looked good. Just like the guys I spoke about last week. Gym men. Fitness folks. Exercising regularly. Regularly is at least three times a week...

The Times caption read:

“The year men (not women) became obsessed with their bodies. Just ask these brothers...”

Now here is the theme.

These guys are well educated, professionals. Lawyers. Traders. And so on... they care a lot about their appearance. No fat. No unshaven faces. Well done hair.

This “self love”, argues the article, used to be the domain of women. Not anymore. Somewhere along the article, may I quote?

“They say that every man they meet wants one thing above all. Abs. Abs is a universal currency. Wherever you go in the world that is what people want...”

Abs, short for abdominals or stomach muscles.

How many professional Tanzanian males can say they want Abs?

It is an old cliché that African women still adore men with gargantuan bellies because that means wealth. It is indeed a wonderful thing to have money yet, yes; yet! Yet.....

A bomb waiting to explode. Listen, my Big Belly friends. Your money means nothing when you are not well. When you have to pay for flights to India, South Africa or Europe for treatments that could have been avoided.

OK.

All depends on God, we say in Africa. True. But God supports causes and efforts of well being. If you have shilingis to buy a big car from Japan, why not take care of your body shape and size too? Why look like you are pregnant? Huge stomachs mean cash (to some misguided females) but it can be a screaming warning for impending diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity. Future of untold suffering. Use your money to maintain your health, not to book a hospital bed when it is too late.

Exercise!

Education is not mere qualification and high salaries. Education means survival, health and endurance.