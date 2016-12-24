By Honest Ngowi; Pngowi2002@yahoo.com, +255 754 653 740

Among the key economic issues of discussion in Tanzania in 2016 have been the rather sluggish economy. There have been symptoms of a less than normal dynamism and vibrancy in the economy. In some discussions, there have been talks of recession and economic crisis.

The signs of the sluggish economy include, but not limited to reduced sales of goods and services, reduced revenue and profit, reduced production implying capacity underutilisation, reduced employment and associated incomes as well as reduced consumption.

Other signs include increased foreclosures, an increase in non-performing loans, increased loan restructuring, reduced tax and non-tax government revenue, liquidity crunch and reduced ability and appetite for financial institutions to extend credit and many other signs along this line. There has arguably been very little discussion of possible solutions to all these economic challenges in Tanzanian context in 2016.

Government expenditure

Government expenditure is very central in stimulating a sluggish economy. Both the central and local governments are among the major economic agents. Their expenditure of public goods and services facilitate vibrancy and dynamism in the economy. They make it possible for money to change hands quickly and frequently. The more the government expenditure, the more the aggregate demand and vice versa (all other factors remaining constant).

The higher the aggregate demand, the higher the aggregate supply as well. If public goods and services demanded by the government are supplied from within the economy in general and the private sector in particular, there will be more stimulation in the economy. When the government spends, incomes are earned by its service providers. Part of these incomes are consumed, part are saved and part are invested thereby stimulating the economy more. Government expenditure, therefore, is an injection into the circular flow of income.

Austerity economics

If the government embraces excess austerity economic measures it risks to make the economy more sluggish with the characteristics outlined in the first paragraph of this piece. Too much austerity is, therefore, bad economics. In times of a sluggish economic situation in general and recessions and economic crisis, in particular, countries should spend more to kiss sluggishness goodbye. Countries may even build ‘roads going to nowhere’ in their bid to stimulate sluggish economies.

Private sector spending

As is the case with the government expenditure, the private sector expenditure too is very important in stimulating sluggish economy. This includes expenditures by households and individuals as well. The expenditure can be on goods and services; on consumption and on investments. The more the expenditure, especially within the local economy, the more the chances of making the economy more vibrant and dynamic. This is because such expenditures generate demand that have to be met with supply. This in turn stimulates production, which calls for employment. Those employed will receive payments by way of wages and salaries.

The payments will enable them to demand goods and services that have to be produced thereby stimulating many other rounds of production, employment and incomes. This is a positive multiplier effect. The extent of private sector expenditure depends on, inter alia, the marginal propensity to consume. The higher the propensity, the higher the vibrancy and dynamism of the economy all other variables remaining constant.

Fiscal policy

Fiscal policy and fiscal policy instruments are very important determinants of vibrancy and dynamism in an economy. Expansionary fiscal policies and associated instruments are healthy for the economy.

These are policies and policy instruments that leave higher disposal incomes in the general public. They are typically characterised by low tax rates and fewer tax types. Other expansionary fiscal policy instruments include less fees and more subsidies. There have injection characteristics in the circular flow of income thereby encouraging more expenditure and by extension encouraging more dynamism and vibrancy in the economy and keeping sluggishness at bay.

Experience from several economic crises show that Keynesian economics is very important to stimulate economies. This has been the case with the Great Depression of the 1930s, the Asian crisis of 1970s, the 2008 economic crisis and the 2010 Euro Zone Sovereign Debt Crisis of 2010. Governments intervened and attempted to correct market failures. Stimulus packages, bailouts and other measures such as quantitative easing helped the governments to stimulate sluggish economies. Tanzania should take a leaf from such experience.