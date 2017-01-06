What’s ‘real’ about reality TV?

At 2am, wide awake, from the safety of my bed net fortress, I watch geckos practise natural pest control, devouring mosquitoes and other uninvited guests scurrying around. I am searching for calm, sleep-inducing thoughts. Jetlag’s insomnia, the westbound voyager’s unwelcome travel companion, is stubborn.

I decide to count my blessings. Firstly, the privilege of returning to Tanzania and the warm welcome of my friends. Considering recent cholera outbreaks, I give thanks for my fortunate access to medical miracles like immunisations. But the irony that preventive health services can often not be obtained by those most in need of them is rather upsetting.

Still sleepless, I skim through newspapers. Pointless armed conflicts continue, famines and even slavery persist. Reflecting upon our global community’s failure here, sleeping is not an option. Overwhelmed by the question of how to effectively contribute to resolving these issues, I seek refuge in the entertainment pages. The news there make one wonder what chance of overcoming Aids rural Tanzanians have if superstars receiving the best treatment money can buy still succumb to the disease.

Surely, reading celebrity gossip will send me to sleep… but “Celebrity Big Brother” news spoil this plan. The moral bankruptcy of “reality” television irks me. Should aliens land on planet Earth one day, I hope they will not judge humanity by Big Brother Africa or The Biggest Loser, concluding that earthlings’ civilisations are decaying.

Contestants on weight-loss shows endure public humiliation, while ten young women throw themselves at The Bachelor, competing for a handsome albeit obviously exhibitionist fame seeker. To silence feminist critics, producers created The Bachelorette: ten simple-minded men trading in their dignity to court the same woman, as the television audience jeers and mocks.

At first, the “Big Brother” model, inviting prying eyes into the most private aspects of contestants’ lives, shocked: practically imprisoned contenders conspiring to “eliminate” opponents for a shot at a cash prize simply seemed wrong. Yet, aggressive marketing made it near impossible for prime time viewers to ignore the craze. Now fame-hungry celebrities participate.

We get accustomed to people as lab rats, participating in social experiments specifically designed to bring out their worst – live, on television! We cheer on competitors who eradicate opponents, whose short-term alliances are betrayed when contestants dwindle. Assembling “reality” casts, producers reject positive role models. For maximum “entertainment”, personalities are juxtaposed to clash, sharing ugly arguments and tears with millions of viewers.

Elders’ efforts to raise respectful, cooperative and productive youngsters are undermined by shows which thrust aside ethics. Parents fear the influence of disrespectful language, public displays of anger and promiscuity on youths’ morals and manners, especially if seeing immoral contestants financially rewarded.

“Reality TV” distorts reality by depicting life as one big competition. It overemphasizes humanity’s ugly side, portraying us as dishonest and self-serving. Even traditional communal activities like preparing and sharing meals become anxious endeavours on shows like Master Chef. Now, there are winners and losers in the kitchen. Food must look exceptionally pretty, imperfect meals are discarded.

For Tanzanians, the worst is yet to come, unless viewers resist the marketing of trashy programmes. For instance, on Australian television, a show entitled Dating Naked indeed involves exactly the activity suggested by the title, proving my point that there is nothing “real” about reality TV. Unless you actually saw someone go on a date completely naked. In that case, I stand corrected.

We may enjoy some harmless gossip in real life, but should we invade the privacy of people whose behaviour suggests they need psychological support? Instead of watching others at their worst, we could be our own best. Instead of rooting for schemers, we could support real people – the nice people who surround us.