By Sunday Ndamugoba

When a person acquires or owns an immovable property, the law also gives him/her the right to use, lease, sell, rent or transfer/gift of the land. The owner also has a right to mortgage his immovable property as a security for loans. However, there are some laws which restrict the type of use a land can be put to.

For example a land may be used only for residential or commercial purposes to prevent haphazard/unorganized growth of cities and towns. The land law for example prevent/restrict outsiders from acquiring property within Tanzania. There are also other laws which prescribe rules and regulations for protection of environment or which provide for approval of building plans/designs so as to protect people from natural or man-made hazards.

In Tanzania, transactions for purchasing/selling/transferring/creating an interest in immovable property and transmission of title in respect of a property are governed by several laws, rules and regulations.

The Land Act 1999, defines transfer of property as “the passing of a right of occupancy, a lease or a mortgage from one party to another by act of the parties and not by operation of the law and includes the instrument by which such passing is effected”. Living person includes a company or association or body of individuals, whether incorporated or not.

The person/s transferring the property is referred to as the transferor while the person/s to whom the property is being transferred, is referred to as the transferee.

Also, where, on a transfer of property, under the Act, an interest is created absolutely in favour of any person, but the terms of the transfer direct that such interest shall be applied or enjoyed by him in a particular manner, he shall be entitled to receive and dispose of such interest as if there were no such direction.

Sale of immovable property

Part VIII of the Act, treats transfer of ownership in exchange for a price paid as sale of immovable property.

A contract for the sale of immovable property is a contract stating that a sale of such property will take place on terms settled between the parties. Delivery of tangible immovable property takes place when the seller places the buyer, or such person as he directs, in possession of the property. As per section 66 of the Act;

“Every instrument effecting any disposition under this Act shall use any of the prescribed forms which is specified in relation to that disposition under this Act or any other law.”

Mortgage of immovable property

Mortgage is defined by the Act to mean an interest in a right of occupancy or a lease securing the payment of money or money’s worth or the fulfilment of a condition and includes a sub-mortgage and the instrument creating a mortgage.

Mortgage is covered under Part X of the Land Act 1999.The principal money and interest on which payment is secured for the time being are called the mortgage-money, and the instrument (if any) by which the transfer is effected is called a mortgage-deed.

Leases of immovable property: Lease means a lease or sublease, whether registered or unregistered, of a right of occupancy and includes a short-term lease and agreement to lease.

It is a transfer of a right to enjoy such property for a certain time, in consideration of a price paid or promised, or of money or service or a share of crop or any other thing of value, that is rendered periodically or as specified by the agreement between the transfer or/and the transferee.

Exchange of property: when two persons mutually transfer the ownership of one thing for the ownership of another the transaction is called an “exchange”. A transfer of property in completion of an exchange can be made only in manner provided for the transfer of such property by sale.